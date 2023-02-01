Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Back in June 2022, Millyz unleashed the fifth installment of his fan-favorite Blanco series. Across 17 tracks, Blanco 5 tapped in with names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more for assists. The project was preceded with singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.”

Yesterday (Jan. 31), the Massachusetts rapper returned to switch things up with a new freestyle. He stopped by Jamn 94.5 alongside JiggzTB, GNipsey, and Dotta The Dealer to drop some bars on the “Dubble or Nothing” show. In the new clip, Millyz shows off his flow and raps about his lavish lifestyle:

“Overseas in red Ferarris, used to think they were just cars until we woke up in Bvlgari/ Plus hotels around the globe, that’s just the way rap got me, discipline like a devoted Muslim, sliding with my ockys/ They got me all the way in London for my talents, but I could still hear the thunder and see the talons, watch them rip through/ Speaking down on another man is what a b**tch do/ We see rich fools, and we make rich moves”

Prior to these recent drops was Blanco 4, which also spanned 17 tracks and housed additional features from Jadakiss, Asian Doll, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jazzy Amra, and Big Homiie G. The project series was born back in 2018 with its first installment. Outside of his own releases, Millyz can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Bad Day” by Chris Webby, “Nauseous” by Merkules, “Next Level” by Berner, “Step Outside” by Paul Wall and Termanology, “Tommy Egan” with DJ Kay Slay and OT The Real, and more.

Be sure to press play on Millyz’s brand new freestyle on “Dubble or Nothing” down below.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

OhGeesy heads to Las Vegas in new "GEEKALEEK" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Lizzo becomes a superhero in new "Special" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Gloss Up drops off new "Eeny Meeny Miny Moe" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Ray Vaughn and Ab-Soul connect for "Sandcastles"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

Doja Cat stands firm on decision to shave head: "Get this s**t off of me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Key Glock officially announces "Glockoma Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Fridayy wants to "Know The Truth" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

Daniel Caesar unveils new visual for "Do You Like Me?"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

Check out Derek Minor, Thi'sl, and Aaron Cole's latest visual for "Pressure"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

Lil Keed's mother announces new single and posthumous album from her late son

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Vic Mensa recruits Thundercat and Maeta for new "Strawberry Louis Vuitton” visual

By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka link up for new "Decide" single

By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

ALLBLACK drops off new "Literally" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

Latto auctions off her worn cheetah-print panties on eBay, bids reach over $95K

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Kevin Smith directs Logic's latest visual for "Highlife"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Freestyles
Millyz
New Music
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

OhGeesy heads to Las Vegas in new "GEEKALEEK" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Lizzo becomes a superhero in new "Special" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Gloss Up drops off new "Eeny Meeny Miny Moe" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Ray Vaughn and Ab-Soul connect for "Sandcastles"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

Doja Cat stands firm on decision to shave head: "Get this s**t off of me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Key Glock officially announces "Glockoma Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Fridayy wants to "Know The Truth" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

Daniel Caesar unveils new visual for "Do You Like Me?"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

Check out Derek Minor, Thi'sl, and Aaron Cole's latest visual for "Pressure"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

Lil Keed's mother announces new single and posthumous album from her late son

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Vic Mensa recruits Thundercat and Maeta for new "Strawberry Louis Vuitton” visual

By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka link up for new "Decide" single

By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

ALLBLACK drops off new "Literally" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

Latto auctions off her worn cheetah-print panties on eBay, bids reach over $95K

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Kevin Smith directs Logic's latest visual for "Highlife"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023
View More

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
Interviews

Morris Chestnut credits 'The Best Man' for making him the leading man in Hollywood he is today

“I was able to land a few lead roles,” Morris Chestnut told REVOLT about being ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.04.2023
News

50 Cent reveals Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album

50 Cent said on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” that Dr. Dre wanted “21 Questions” featuring the ...
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.17.2023
View More