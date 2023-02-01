Back in June 2022, Millyz unleashed the fifth installment of his fan-favorite Blanco series. Across 17 tracks, Blanco 5 tapped in with names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more for assists. The project was preceded with singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.”

Yesterday (Jan. 31), the Massachusetts rapper returned to switch things up with a new freestyle. He stopped by Jamn 94.5 alongside JiggzTB, GNipsey, and Dotta The Dealer to drop some bars on the “Dubble or Nothing” show. In the new clip, Millyz shows off his flow and raps about his lavish lifestyle:

“Overseas in red Ferarris, used to think they were just cars until we woke up in Bvlgari/ Plus hotels around the globe, that’s just the way rap got me, discipline like a devoted Muslim, sliding with my ockys/ They got me all the way in London for my talents, but I could still hear the thunder and see the talons, watch them rip through/ Speaking down on another man is what a b**tch do/ We see rich fools, and we make rich moves”

Prior to these recent drops was Blanco 4, which also spanned 17 tracks and housed additional features from Jadakiss, Asian Doll, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jazzy Amra, and Big Homiie G. The project series was born back in 2018 with its first installment. Outside of his own releases, Millyz can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Bad Day” by Chris Webby, “Nauseous” by Merkules, “Next Level” by Berner, “Step Outside” by Paul Wall and Termanology, “Tommy Egan” with DJ Kay Slay and OT The Real, and more.

Be sure to press play on Millyz’s brand new freestyle on “Dubble or Nothing” down below.