Back in June 2022, Millyz unleashed the fifth installment of his fan-favorite Blanco series. Across 17 tracks, Blanco 5 tapped in with names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more for assists. The project was preceded with singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.”

Over the weekend, the Massachusetts rapper returned with his official follow-up, a brand new single titled “YOYO.” In the accompanying music video co-directed by Dom Bruno and Nic Violets, Millyz heads overseas to London to take over the city. On the track, he lays some bars down about always being able to hold his own:

“Yеаh, І ѕее mу dаwg turn b**сh, and І ѕее rеаl turn fаkе/ Іt’ѕ tоо mаnу rаtѕ аnd ѕnаkеѕ, stісk іn thе bасk оf thе wrаіth/ Теll ’еm bасk uр nееd ѕрасе, gоttа mаѕk uр іn саѕе ‘cаuѕе іt’ѕ nо fасе nо саѕе/ І саnnоt gеt bооkеd nо wау, yоur mаn nоt tоugh, hе tоtо, wrіѕt lіkе 80, осhо, І thіnk thе 12 bе bоgо/ І dоn’t wаnnа tаkе nо рhоtоѕ, plеаѕе dоn’t thrоw ѕhоtѕ аt mе ‘cаuѕе І’mа ѕріn bасk lіkе уоуо/ Ѕhооtеr wіth mе thаt’ѕ brо, brо”

Prior to these recent drops was Blanco 4, which also spanned 17 tracks and housed additional features from Jadakiss, Asian Doll, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jazzy Amra, and Big Homiie G. The project series was born back in 2018 with its first installment. Outside of his own releases, Millyz can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Bad Day” by Chris Webby, “Nauseous” by Merkules, “Next Level” by Berner, “Step Outside” by Paul Wall and Termanology, “Tommy Egan” with DJ Kay Slay and OT The Real, and more.

Be sure to press play on Millyz’s brand new music video for “YOYO” down below.