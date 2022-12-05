Last month, Dave East unveiled his Book of David project, a 17-song body of work hosted by DJ Drama. Behind the boards for most of the tracks was production duo Buda & Grandz, and fans have also been able to enjoy visuals for offerings like “No Promo,” “Seen A Lot,” and “Through The Fire.” Over the weekend, the emcee returned with a brand new video for “Gangstarr,” his latest East Mix. In the Donjai-directed clip, the Harlem native rides around his city on the subway as he raps about his journey:

“And it’s like that, I’m one of the artists that they gotta feel, project n***as put on Cavalli here/ The handsome n***a with the hair, I got it here, I grew up and learned life is not as fair/ All brown when I get found, don’t quit your day job/ Lookin’ for a mami that’s soft, make sure I stay hard/ Had a Migos plug before I bumped into Takeoff”

Back in March, the “Said What I Said” rapper shared his most recent body of work, HDIGH (or How Did I Get Here?). That project boasted appearances from Method Man, Musiq Soulchild, Anthony Hamilton, Benny The Butcher, Steven Young, and plenty others across nine tracks. Months later, he would circle back to present its official deluxe upgrade, expanding the album to 13 total songs and adding on features from Peedi Crakk, Lyrivelli, and more.

In a recent interview, East opened up about why he feels it’s important to share stories about his upbringing. “It’s a fine line, but I feel like these are stories that need to be told because I know there’s another kid somewhere that’s going through the same s**t and not understanding why my family has to be like this,” he said. “You can still get rich. You can still be that different person in your family, regardless if your family is dysfunctional or whatever.”

Be sure to press play on Dave East’s brand new “Gangstarr” music video down below.