A former U.S. soldier who allegedly plotted to rid several North Carolina counties of minorities has pleaded guilty to a gun charge.
Last night (April 27), CNN reported Noah Edwin Anthony, 23, entered a guilty plea during a Tuesday (April 25) arraignment. However, federal prosecutors shared the court appearance was for a separate, gun-related charge.
The ex-soldier pled to having an unregistered short-barrel rifle. Anthony faces up to 10 years in prison, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the eastern district of North Carolina said. His sentencing is scheduled for July 25.
In March 2022, the investigation into Anthony began at Fort Bragg. The outlet mentioned the 23-year-old was stationed as an intelligence analyst at the base.
Ft. Bragg soldier, Noah Edwin Anthony is a white supremacist that had a plot to ‘remove’ minorities. He was caught by military police carrying a 3d printed ghost gun onto military property. pic.twitter.com/UlVl7vTHC5
— 🥀_Imposter_🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) April 28, 2023
During a random vehicle search, Fort Bragg officers discovered an unregistered “ghost gun.” Officials are not able to trace such firearms, which are also self-assembled. Authorities then searched Anthony’s room and found a 3D-printed rifle without a serial number. The ATF Firearms Laboratory later determined that the weapon violated the National Firearms Act.
An extensive search of his vehicle and room revealed more unsettling results. The release mentioned officers located a USA flag in Anthony’s car with Nazi-type patches attached. They also collected two extended magazines and ammunition. Meanwhile, military police discovered the former soldier reportedly planned to harm citizens in the state. In his residence, law enforcement retrieved electronic devices with evidence of “a preliminary self-titled operation,” the outlet continued.
The 23-year-old allegedly planned to “physically remove as many of [Black and brown people] from Hoke, Cumberland, Robeson, and Scotland Counties by whatever means need be.” However, no federal charges against Anthony for the supposed plot have been filed.
A spokesperson from the U.S. Attorney’s Office informed the outlet they decided to handle the case instead of it going through the military court system. They shared it was due to concerns over activity taking place in the community and accusations that Anthony brought items from off base.
