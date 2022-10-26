Darrell Brooks, the Wisconsin man who drove his SUV into a crowd of parade attendees, resulting in six deaths and multiple injuries, was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

Brooks, who faces a mandatory life sentence for the convictions, was also found guilty of 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit-and-run, two counts of felony bail jumping, and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Last November, Brooks drove a red SUV through the crowd in Waukesha’s Christmas parade killing an 8-year-old boy and five members of the “Dancing Grannies” group. CNN reports two weeks before the fatal hit-and-run, the 40-year-old had been released from jail on $1,000 bail in a domestic abuse case. According to court documents, he is accused of allegedly running over the mother of his child.

In closing arguments on Tuesday (Oct. 25), Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper said Brooks intentionally drove through the crowd at significant speeds and struck 68 parade-goers, turning a joyful afternoon into a nightmare. “He reached speeds of approximately 30 mph. That’s intentional. He plowed through 68 different people. 68. How can you hit one and keep going? How can you hit two and keep going?” she expressed. “His intent I do have to prove, and I submit without any doubt there’s overwhelming evidence that this was an intentional act by Darrell Brooks and an act of utter disregard for human life.”

Brooks attempted to raise questions about the vehicle and about his intent in his closing arguments. In addition, he alleged that misconceptions were told about him during the trial. “I’ve never heard of someone trying to intentionally hurt someone while attempting to blow their horn while attempting to alert people of their presence,” he said.

In a statement published on Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal, Waukesha Police Department Chief Dan Thompson said: “In the nearly one year since this tragedy, there has not been a day that our community has not grieved. The victims’ families, as well as our first responders, continue to deal with the lasting effects of the horrors of that day.”