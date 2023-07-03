On Friday (June 30), Dave East teamed up with G-Eazy for “WDGAF,” which is produced by J-Bo and Mike WiLL Made-It. The track begins with a verse from the Harlem emcee about winning in life and standing above all competition.

“Look, I do it so big, you would’ve thought I signed with Diddy, only hit it once and she got Pablo on her t**ties, flowers by the unit, I’m like Ralo in my city, if she swallow, I might I follow, I got hallows in this semi, posted in my section, I’m too hot for all them pictures, why you keep tryna talk to me, n**ga, you don’t see all these b**ches?”

“WDGAF” boasts a matching clip that comes courtesy of Gerard Victor, who gives it a classic feel by taking the black-and-white approach. Both rappers rock fly suits while shots of beautiful women, overwhelmed money counters, and more appear throughout.

“WDGAF” is the latest single from East’s forthcoming release, Fortune Favors The Bold, which will consist of 24 songs with additional appearances from Cordae, Kid Capri, Coi Leray, Ghostface Killah, Ty Dolla $ign, Jadakiss, and more. The project was also led by previous drops like “DAMN,” “Dope Boy,” and “Rich Problems.” Check out both “WDGAF” and the full tracklisting for Fortune Favors The Bold — out July 14 — below.

Fortune Favors The Bold tracklist: