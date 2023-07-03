Photo: Screenshot from Dave East’s “WDGAF” video
By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

On Friday (June 30), Dave East teamed up with G-Eazy for “WDGAF,” which is produced by J-Bo and Mike WiLL Made-It. The track begins with a verse from the Harlem emcee about winning in life and standing above all competition.

“Look, I do it so big, you would’ve thought I signed with Diddy, only hit it once and she got Pablo on her t**ties, flowers by the unit, I’m like Ralo in my city, if she swallow, I might I follow, I got hallows in this semi, posted in my section, I’m too hot for all them pictures, why you keep tryna talk to me, n**ga, you don’t see all these b**ches?”

“WDGAF” boasts a matching clip that comes courtesy of Gerard Victor, who gives it a classic feel by taking the black-and-white approach. Both rappers rock fly suits while shots of beautiful women, overwhelmed money counters, and more appear throughout.

“WDGAF” is the latest single from East’s forthcoming release, Fortune Favors The Bold, which will consist of 24 songs with additional appearances from Cordae, Kid Capri, Coi Leray, Ghostface Killah, Ty Dolla $ign, Jadakiss, and more. The project was also led by previous drops like “DAMN,” “Dope Boy,” and “Rich Problems.” Check out both “WDGAF” and the full tracklisting for Fortune Favors The Bold — out July 14 — below.

Fortune Favors The Bold tracklist:

  1. “Here I Go Interlude”
  2. “Come 2 Far” feat. Kid Capri
  3. “Pops Interlude”
  4. “Still Here”
  5. “Long Way” feat. Cordae
  6. “DAMN”
  7. “Sex So Good” feat. Coi Leray
  8. “Good Good Good” feat. Ghostface Killah, Kaylan Arnold, and Stacy Barthe
  9. “Pops Interlude Pt. 2”
  10. “HUSTLERS feat. Tyga
  11. “WDGAF” feat. G-Eazy
  12. “Kairi Interlude”
  13. “Can’t Make This Up”
  14. “Still Outside Interlude”
  15. “Dope Boy”
  16. “Million Off Rap”
  17. “Good Things” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
  18. “Rich Problems”
  19. “Weirdos” feat. Jadakiss
  20. “Thru The Mud”
  21. “It’s A Lot”
  22. “Like A Rose”
  23. “Letter 2 Kobi”
  24. “Hallway Piss”
Tags in this article:
Tags
Dave East
G-Eazy
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Conway The Machine recruits Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh for "LALO"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Cardi B shines in custom Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week

By Angel Saunders
  /  07.03.2023

Megan Thee Stallion proclaimed that it's "Hot Girl Summer" while headlining at the ESSENCE Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

42 Dugg turns up in latest visual for "One Time"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Remy Ma speaks on her love for the new generation of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

Lil Wayne heads back to his home state for a surprise performance at ESSENCE Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

Young Thug's 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS' debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Offset says paying tribute to Takeoff with Quavo was needed for the culture

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Ice-T recalls how JAY-Z approached him about resurfaced "99 Problems" comments

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.01.2023

Juvenile reminds fans of his impact on the rap game with a head-bobbing performance on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.30.2023

Jay Rock brings us to the "Eastside" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Tyga, YG, and Blxst live it up in "West Coast Weekend" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Bankroll connects with Icewear Vezzo in "Pesos" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Studio Sessions | Chris Classick helped create some of Smino and SZA's most loved songs

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.30.2023

Lil Uzi Vert is officially back with 'Pink Tape'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Conway The Machine recruits Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh for "LALO"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Cardi B shines in custom Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week

By Angel Saunders
  /  07.03.2023

Megan Thee Stallion proclaimed that it's "Hot Girl Summer" while headlining at the ESSENCE Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

42 Dugg turns up in latest visual for "One Time"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Remy Ma speaks on her love for the new generation of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

Lil Wayne heads back to his home state for a surprise performance at ESSENCE Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

Young Thug's 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS' debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Offset says paying tribute to Takeoff with Quavo was needed for the culture

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Ice-T recalls how JAY-Z approached him about resurfaced "99 Problems" comments

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.01.2023

Juvenile reminds fans of his impact on the rap game with a head-bobbing performance on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.30.2023

Jay Rock brings us to the "Eastside" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Tyga, YG, and Blxst live it up in "West Coast Weekend" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Bankroll connects with Icewear Vezzo in "Pesos" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Studio Sessions | Chris Classick helped create some of Smino and SZA's most loved songs

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.30.2023

Lil Uzi Vert is officially back with 'Pink Tape'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023
View More