Photo: JC Olivera/GA / Contributor via Getty Images
By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023

The film AIR: Courting A Legend is a story that chronicles Michael Jordan’s rise to sneaker stardom in a game-changing business move — because let’s face it, there would be no “Kickin’ Facts” column without the icon’s brand. The sneaker industry was forever transformed with the unique partnership between Nike, known for running shoes at the time, and Michael, a rookie who had yet to set foot on an NBA court professionally. In the film, real-life events are portrayed by an all-star cast including Ben Affleck, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis, who is at her best yet again as Michael’s passionate mother, Deloris Jordan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AIR Movie (@airmovie)

The story begins with Nike shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), tasked with saving the fledgling basketball division at Nike by recruiting new players. With a small budget and less social appeal to athletes at the time, the mission seemed almost impossible. Even more far-fetched was the idea of signing Michael, the rookie every brand wanted. Throughout the film, Vaccaro goes through the motions of belief, action, persuasion, and almost defeat as he comes up against so many unwilling to believe that Michael at Nike was possible. The roadblocks come from all angles, including Nike founder Phil Knight, but ultimately Vaccaro finds an ally in Deloris after a series of bold moves and one innovative sneaker design.

Spoiler alert: Although the man, the myth, and the legend Michael Jordan isn’t facially present in the film, his presence and voice loom large throughout, especially in moments when he is unwilling to entertain the idea of signing with Nike. In a true testament to grit and not waiting for opportunities to come to you, Sonny Vaccaro willed this idea to life and, in the process, saved the fledgling basketball division and Nike itself from going under. The story of Nike Air Jordan is one that everyone should watch regardless of their attitude toward sneakers. It’s a classic story of belief against all odds and how betting it all on one idea is the best strategy.

AIR: Courting A Legend is scheduled to be released globally on April 5.

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figuers defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

LSU's Angel Reese unapologetically defends herself after criticism following the NCAA championship game

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

NBA reverses marijuana ban, ending random player testing for the drug

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

LeBron James updates followers on Twitter as the new check mark era begins soon

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Damar Hamlin visits Congress and meets with President Biden to discuss school safety

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in '90s look as she supports iconic stylist Law Roach

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

GloRilla glows as she takes center stage in the new Tommy x Aries campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

50 Cent keeps the checks rolling in as he reveals multi-year partnership deals with NFL, NBA, and MLB teams

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan XII "White/Burgundy”

By Legendary Lade
  /  03.27.2023

Beyoncé leaves the internet gagging with Renaissance Couture-inspired 'Vogue France' cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Beyoncé and Adidas mutually part ways after five-year creative partnership

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

SZA flaunts it all in new SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Halftime Report | Giving Vonetta her Flowers while she can still smell them

By Nasheena Quick
  /  03.22.2023
