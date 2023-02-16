They don’t call Michael Jordan the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) for nothing. The former Chicago Bulls player turns 60 years old tomorrow (Feb. 17), and to celebrate, he gave back to those in need with a whopping $10 million donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids. Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration,” Jordan said in a statement yesterday (Feb. 15). The contribution is the largest the nonprofit has seen from an individual since it was founded in 1980, according to a post on the company’s website. Donated funds allow the organization to give kids hope. “For children diagnosed with critical illnesses, a wish come true can be a crucial turning point in their lives. A wish can be that spark that helps these children believe that anything is possible and gives them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses. This impact is why we are driven to make every one of these wishes come true,” the website adds.

Jordan, who boasts an incredible career featuring six NBA titles, six Finals MVPs and five MVP awards, first became affiliated with Make-A-Wish in 1989. During his time with the foundation, the Hall of Famer has also been recognized as one of the most requested celebrity wish-granters. In 2008, he earned the title of Make-A-Wish’s Chief Wish Ambassador. At the time, the nonprofit thanked him for the “life-changing impacts he has had on wish kids and their families.” This year, the living basketball legend reflected on his charitable contribution: ​​“I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.”