Photo: Appatunity
By Legendary Lade
  /  03.27.2023

The A Ma Maniére (AMM) team founded by The Whitaker Group is back with another Jordan brand collaboration just in time for Women’s History Month. With their focus on unique storytelling specific to Black communities, attention to detail, and an eye for luxurious materials, the AMM team has raised the bar for collaborations with every new drop. And after successfully reimagining the first four iconic Jordan silhouettes, this time they chose the AJ XII, in two contrasting colorways, to celebrate the beauty, influence, and resilience of Black women. I singled out the white pair to review because of its unique coloring.

The white and burgundy pair features a smooth, white tumbled leather upper with a burgundy suede panel atop its rubber mudguard from the midfoot to the toe. Although the XII, first released in 1996, is one of the most simplistic Air Jordans design-wise, it doesn’t lack style or details. For this pair, the A Ma Maniére team upped the ante with co-branded tagging starting with their “A” insignia on the tongue, the metal eyelets, and a crisp white co-branded hang tag. Its back heel strip is also updated to feature text highlighting AMM’s ethos of quality products inspired by culture accompanying the standard Jordan text.

A Ma Maniére translates to “My Way” in French and they’ve certainly lived up to that name. The campaign video to promote the collaboration, titled “She Is The Blueprint,” featured Black women in their natural state of nurturing and creation alongside spoken words of encouragement and acknowledgment. The release also features a collaborative AMM and Jordan brand apparel collection including full cream and burgundy tracksuits, hoodies, and shirts.

What are your thoughts on the latest collab from the AMM team and Jordan?

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan XII “White/Burgundy” was released on March 2, 2023 for $225.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Beyoncé leaves the internet gagging with Renaissance Couture-inspired 'Vogue France' cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Beyoncé and Adidas mutually part ways after five-year creative partnership

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Cheryse Terry’s Archive CLT business celebrates Black people one artifact at a time

By Shanique Yates
  /  03.23.2023

SZA flaunts it all in new SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Halftime Report | Giving Vonetta her Flowers while she can still smell them

By Nasheena Quick
  /  03.22.2023

HBCU grad becomes first Black female neurosurgeon resident at Vanderbilt

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Rugiyatou Ylva Jallow admits you almost "have to be delusional" about your dreams

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.21.2023

Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada remind women they're worthy of real love

By Ty Cole
  /  03.20.2023

Law Roach reveals what pushed him over the edge before announcing his retirement

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

DJ Khaled makes runway debut with Naomi Campbell in Hugo Boss fashion show

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Web3 | 7 women who are setting the new standard

By Ashley France
  /  03.17.2023

Ciara gracefully claps back at Vanity Fair Oscars Party dress critics

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.16.2023

Law Roach isn't leaving Zendaya following retirement announcement: "We are forever"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.16.2023

Venus Williams is all about living life freely and authentically on and off the court

By Ty Cole
  /  03.15.2023

Julissa Prado believes owning who she is played a vital part in her success

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.14.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Fashion
Women's History
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Beyoncé leaves the internet gagging with Renaissance Couture-inspired 'Vogue France' cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Beyoncé and Adidas mutually part ways after five-year creative partnership

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Cheryse Terry’s Archive CLT business celebrates Black people one artifact at a time

By Shanique Yates
  /  03.23.2023

SZA flaunts it all in new SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Halftime Report | Giving Vonetta her Flowers while she can still smell them

By Nasheena Quick
  /  03.22.2023

HBCU grad becomes first Black female neurosurgeon resident at Vanderbilt

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Rugiyatou Ylva Jallow admits you almost "have to be delusional" about your dreams

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.21.2023

Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada remind women they're worthy of real love

By Ty Cole
  /  03.20.2023

Law Roach reveals what pushed him over the edge before announcing his retirement

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

DJ Khaled makes runway debut with Naomi Campbell in Hugo Boss fashion show

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Web3 | 7 women who are setting the new standard

By Ashley France
  /  03.17.2023

Ciara gracefully claps back at Vanity Fair Oscars Party dress critics

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.16.2023

Law Roach isn't leaving Zendaya following retirement announcement: "We are forever"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.16.2023

Venus Williams is all about living life freely and authentically on and off the court

By Ty Cole
  /  03.15.2023

Julissa Prado believes owning who she is played a vital part in her success

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.14.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More