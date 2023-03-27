The A Ma Maniére (AMM) team founded by The Whitaker Group is back with another Jordan brand collaboration just in time for Women’s History Month. With their focus on unique storytelling specific to Black communities, attention to detail, and an eye for luxurious materials, the AMM team has raised the bar for collaborations with every new drop. And after successfully reimagining the first four iconic Jordan silhouettes, this time they chose the AJ XII, in two contrasting colorways, to celebrate the beauty, influence, and resilience of Black women. I singled out the white pair to review because of its unique coloring.

The white and burgundy pair features a smooth, white tumbled leather upper with a burgundy suede panel atop its rubber mudguard from the midfoot to the toe. Although the XII, first released in 1996, is one of the most simplistic Air Jordans design-wise, it doesn’t lack style or details. For this pair, the A Ma Maniére team upped the ante with co-branded tagging starting with their “A” insignia on the tongue, the metal eyelets, and a crisp white co-branded hang tag. Its back heel strip is also updated to feature text highlighting AMM’s ethos of quality products inspired by culture accompanying the standard Jordan text.

A Ma Maniére translates to “My Way” in French and they’ve certainly lived up to that name. The campaign video to promote the collaboration, titled “She Is The Blueprint,” featured Black women in their natural state of nurturing and creation alongside spoken words of encouragement and acknowledgment. The release also features a collaborative AMM and Jordan brand apparel collection including full cream and burgundy tracksuits, hoodies, and shirts.

What are your thoughts on the latest collab from the AMM team and Jordan?

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan XII “White/Burgundy” was released on March 2, 2023 for $225.