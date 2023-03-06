Photo: Appatunity
By Legendary Lade
  /  03.06.2023

Let me take you back in time real quick. The year is 1988, and Michael Jordan is in his prime in the NBA. He led the league in points, steals, and became the only player to win the Scoring Champion and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season. Off the court, his Jordan brand is doing just as good with the debut of the Air Jordan 3, one of his most beloved silhouettes and the first pair of Jordan sneakers created by legendary designer Tinker Hatfield. Fast forward 35 years later, and we’re finally getting a rerelease!

Taking cues from last year’s popular “Lost & Found” AJ1 drop, the “White Cement 3s” are the latest installment in Nike’s “Reimagined” series. The shoe features a solid white leather upper with yellowing on the midsole, eyelets, and backtab to give off that vintage feel. The classic Nike Air logo at the heel and elephant print from the original version are also back with splashes of red coming through by way of the Jumpman symbol on the tongue and primary lace holes. Tying everything together is the special shoe box — that is purposely aged and worn as if it came out in 1988 — and a fold-out Jordan details pamphlet.

As one of the most stylish Jordans ever created, both on and off the court, the AJ3s have a rich and popular history. They marked a pivotal time in the Jordan brand story and the beginning of a fruitful relationship between Michael Jordan and Tinker Hatfield, which led to many iconic sneakers and on-court moments. The White Cement 3s are a necessity in any sneaker collection with most collectors vying for multiple pairs if possible.

What are your thoughts on these?

The Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined” is scheduled to release on March 11, 2023 in full family sizing via SNKRS and at select Nike retailers.

