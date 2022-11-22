/ 11.22.2022
Season two of “Rate ‘Em” kicks off with an especially premium pair. Watch as host and sneaker enthusiast Ashley Hall reviews the “Lost & Found” Air Jordan 1s, undoubtedly one of this year’s most anticipated releases, for this premiere episode.
Nike NOCTA x Hot Step Air Terra in "Triple Black" | 'Rate 'Em'
This week’s “Rate ‘Em” sees Nike team up with Drake’s imprint NOCTA for the Hot ...
Heron Preston x BAPE STA "ABC Camo Orange" | 'Rate 'Em'
For this all-new episode of “Rate ‘Em,” host and sneaker enthusiast Ashley Hall gives us a detailed ...
Nike x Martine Rose Shox MR4 | 'Rate 'Em'
On the latest episode of “Rate ‘Em,” host and sneaker enthusiast Ashley Hall reviews another ...
A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 "Airness" | 'Rate 'Em'
On an all-new episode of “Rate ‘Em,” host and sneaker enthusiast Ashley Hall reviews a luxurious ...