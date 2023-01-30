Photo: Appatunity
By Legendary Lade
  /  01.30.2023

A Ma Maniére (AMA) seems to be on a mission to design as many pairs of Air Jordans as they can and at this point, no one blames or wants to stop them! After delivering sold-out interpretations of the AJ1, 2, and 3 silhouettes, the AMA team — headed by James Whitner — joined forces with Jordan again to tackle another beloved silhouette: The AJ4. The result is another jewel in their crown of collaborations that doubled down on unmistakable quality, storytelling, and attention to detail. If the Jordan Brand was ever to look for new creative direction, I’d suggest they search no further than this team.

The AMA AJ4 denotes luxury with its violet ore nubuck upper, matching laces, and an accompanying hang tab. Additionally, vintage cream coloring compliments the violet shade at the midsole and below a black heel clip underfoot with its outsole following suit. You can also find signature AMA branding on the left tongue — with their “A” symbol replacing the Jumpman logo — and on metallic buttons at the heel. As you look further into the sneaker, you’ll find a quilted lining with even more plush added to its insoles. The insoles also carry a special message explaining that this pair is “inspired by street culture, fashion, and the greatest athlete [Michael Jordan] in history.”

Remarkably, the messaging doesn’t end at the insole. If you look at the left and right heel tab, you’ll find another not-so-hidden memo. “It’s not about the shoes…” and “It’s about where you’re going,” followed by Michael Jordan’s signature, reiterate a focal part of A Ma Maniére’s ethos and implore its wearer to be intentional in their actions for progress. To paraphrase Marilyn Monroe, “Give a [guy] the right shoes and [he] can conquer the world!” Or better yet, the timeless classic from Spike Lee: “It’s gotta be the shoes!”

What are your thoughts on the latest collab from the A Ma Maniére team and Jordan? Did you get a chance to cop?
The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan IV was released in November 2022 and retailed for $225. They are available now on various reselling sites.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jaafar Jackson to play his uncle in Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic 'Michael'

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

How to watch "The Jason Lee Show" episode featuring La La Anthony and Da'Vinchi

By Sukii Osborne
  /  01.30.2023

Love Records' Jozzy toasts to life at private LA Safe Spot event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Bktherula drops off new "TAN" single

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

50 Cent gets season four renewal for "Power Book II: Ghost" and adds Michael Ealy to cast

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Black skateboarders pay their respects to Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Trippie Redd and Lil Durk link up for new "MUSCLES" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Drake wins $1M bet thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Radio legend Rickey Smiley reveals his oldest son has passed away

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Busta Rhymes teams up with Bilal for new "Murda" track

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Math Hoffa apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion: "We're supposed to protect our women"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.30.2023

Damar Hamlin speaks out publicly for first time since collapsing during live football game

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Sixth Memphis police officer disciplined in death of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off new visual for "Mercury Retrograde"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Quinta Brunson to host Billboard Women in Music Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jaafar Jackson to play his uncle in Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic 'Michael'

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

How to watch "The Jason Lee Show" episode featuring La La Anthony and Da'Vinchi

By Sukii Osborne
  /  01.30.2023

Love Records' Jozzy toasts to life at private LA Safe Spot event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Bktherula drops off new "TAN" single

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

50 Cent gets season four renewal for "Power Book II: Ghost" and adds Michael Ealy to cast

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Black skateboarders pay their respects to Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Trippie Redd and Lil Durk link up for new "MUSCLES" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Drake wins $1M bet thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Radio legend Rickey Smiley reveals his oldest son has passed away

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Busta Rhymes teams up with Bilal for new "Murda" track

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Math Hoffa apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion: "We're supposed to protect our women"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.30.2023

Damar Hamlin speaks out publicly for first time since collapsing during live football game

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Sixth Memphis police officer disciplined in death of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off new visual for "Mercury Retrograde"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Quinta Brunson to host Billboard Women in Music Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023
View More

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
News

50 Cent reveals Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album

50 Cent said on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” that Dr. Dre wanted “21 Questions” featuring the ...
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.17.2023
View More