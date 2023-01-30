A Ma Maniére (AMA) seems to be on a mission to design as many pairs of Air Jordans as they can and at this point, no one blames or wants to stop them! After delivering sold-out interpretations of the AJ1, 2, and 3 silhouettes, the AMA team — headed by James Whitner — joined forces with Jordan again to tackle another beloved silhouette: The AJ4. The result is another jewel in their crown of collaborations that doubled down on unmistakable quality, storytelling, and attention to detail. If the Jordan Brand was ever to look for new creative direction, I’d suggest they search no further than this team.

The AMA AJ4 denotes luxury with its violet ore nubuck upper, matching laces, and an accompanying hang tab. Additionally, vintage cream coloring compliments the violet shade at the midsole and below a black heel clip underfoot with its outsole following suit. You can also find signature AMA branding on the left tongue — with their “A” symbol replacing the Jumpman logo — and on metallic buttons at the heel. As you look further into the sneaker, you’ll find a quilted lining with even more plush added to its insoles. The insoles also carry a special message explaining that this pair is “inspired by street culture, fashion, and the greatest athlete [Michael Jordan] in history.”

Remarkably, the messaging doesn’t end at the insole. If you look at the left and right heel tab, you’ll find another not-so-hidden memo. “It’s not about the shoes…” and “It’s about where you’re going,” followed by Michael Jordan’s signature, reiterate a focal part of A Ma Maniére’s ethos and implore its wearer to be intentional in their actions for progress. To paraphrase Marilyn Monroe, “Give a [guy] the right shoes and [he] can conquer the world!” Or better yet, the timeless classic from Spike Lee: “It’s gotta be the shoes!”

What are your thoughts on the latest collab from the A Ma Maniére team and Jordan? Did you get a chance to cop?