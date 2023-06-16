Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.16.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs has kept the promise he made last year to donate $1 million to Jackson State University.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Combs announced the pledge while receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. “Before I leave, I want to donate $1 million to Howard University,” he said during his speech alongside Babyface and Kanye West. “Also, I’m going to drop another $1 million on Deion Sanders and Jackson State because we should play for us. Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart, I love y’all, peace.”

Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony, who is the acting president at the HBCU, revealed that the donation was given as she was speaking at the Board of Trustees’s monthly Institutions of Higher Learning meeting on Thursday (June 15), HBCU Gameday reports. “P Diddy, as our students call him, and as we probably know him as Sean Combs, has released $1 million to Jackson State for athletics,” Hayes-Anthony said. “And we are very, very pleased about that. We will be receiving $332,000 by June 23 as a first installment and we get another installment in 2024 and another in 2025.” Check that moment out below.

In December 2022, it was announced that Sanders, who coached at Jackson State for three years, left the school to become the head football coach at the University of Colorado. Colorado has reportedly signed the former NFL star to a five-year, $29.5 million contract, the biggest deal given to any football coach in that school’s history and a huge upgrade from Sanders’ former four-year, $1.4 million contract at the HBCU.

During an interview on the “Pivot Podcast” in March, the NFL vet said that it wasn’t only the resources provided that made him seal the deal. “It was the ideology, the thought process, the forward thinking,” Sanders said. “It was meeting me at the crossroad. That’s what was involved in that.”

