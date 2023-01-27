Photo: Grant Faint / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.27.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, in November 2022, Marcus Stokes’ college football career seemingly ended before it had a chance to begin after the white Nease High School student was caught on social media saying “n**ga” in a video he recorded. The University of Florida withdrew its scholarship offer once the clip went viral. Since then, he’s been offered other scholarships — this time at more than one HBCU.

On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Stokes shared the news via Twitter: “Blessed to [receive] my first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University!” The learning institution is a public historically Black university in Albany, Georgia. Yesterday (Jan. 26), he announced yet another campus was interested in having him as a student-athlete. “Blessed to receive my first Division 1 HBCU offer from Alabama A&M University,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s very unique. Very interesting. We didn’t expect this at all,” his father told 247 Sports in an article published earlier this week.

Before his online racial slur, Stokes was ranked the 24th quarterback prospect in his graduating class. During his senior season, some of his stats included completing 136 of 248 pass attempts (54.8 percent) for 1,867 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In the video that cost him his University of Florida scholarship, the prospect recorded a selfie video listening to music, saying, “Welcome back, n**ga.” After the clip spread like wildfire on social media, he apologized. “I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words, and posted a video of it on social media. I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that. I fully accept the consequences [of] my actions,” he said in part.

“This might do the kid some good to go to an HBCU. What better way for someone to learn about the Black culture and get educated on racial sensitivity? Isn’t that what we want more people to do in this country anyway?” former ESPN anchor Darren M. Haynes said during a WUSA 9 news broadcast.

See what others thought of the decision below.

