Next Wednesday (May 17) will mark the eighth anniversary of Chinx‘s untimely passing. Today (May 12), his team decided to celebrate his legacy by surprising fans with the seventh installment of the late rapper’s Cocaine Riot series. The 12-track offering boasts assists from French Montana, Offset, Jim Jones, Lil Crody, and more.

Manager Douglas “Biggs” Ellison spoke on the posthumous effort via press release. “Each time we sit down to do a project, I can’t believe how much work was put in to achieve his ultimate goal of releasing the first album,” he said. “After eight years, we have not only released the first album, [we also] keep delivering current timeless gems to the people. CR7 is no different, it’s pure and unadulterated Chinx speaking to the fans! I’m so glad that he can continue to live through the music… What an accomplishment!“

Cocaine Riot 7 arrives mere months after the well-received CR6. That body of work — which made landfall in December of 2022 — contained a wealth of contributions from the likes of Benny The Butcher, Red Cafe, Sizzla, Bynoe, and Meetsims.

In addition to the Cocaine Riot series, Chinx — real name Lionel Pickens — remained a prominent member of French Montana’s Coke Boys collective via a series of hard-hitting drops, including the Hurry Up & Die trilogy, Flight 2011 with Harry Fraud, and I’ll Take It from Here, the last of which contained the runaway hit “Feelings.” Tragically, Chinx’s life was cut short in 2015 after he and an associate were found shot in his hometown of Queens, NYC. He was only 31 years old. Months after his passing, the world would receive his debut LP, Welcome to JFK, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Top Rap Albums and Independent Albums charts. Press play on Cocaine Riot 7 below.