Photo: Cover art for Chinx’s ‘Cocaine Riot 7’ project
By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Next Wednesday (May 17) will mark the eighth anniversary of Chinx‘s untimely passing. Today (May 12), his team decided to celebrate his legacy by surprising fans with the seventh installment of the late rapper’s Cocaine Riot series. The 12-track offering boasts assists from French Montana, Offset, Jim Jones, Lil Crody, and more.

Manager Douglas “Biggs” Ellison spoke on the posthumous effort via press release. “Each time we sit down to do a project, I can’t believe how much work was put in to achieve his ultimate goal of releasing the first album,” he said. “After eight years, we have not only released the first album, [we also] keep delivering current timeless gems to the people. CR7 is no different, it’s pure and unadulterated Chinx speaking to the fans! I’m so glad that he can continue to live through the music… What an accomplishment!

Cocaine Riot 7 arrives mere months after the well-received CR6. That body of work — which made landfall in December of 2022 — contained a wealth of contributions from the likes of Benny The Butcher, Red Cafe, Sizzla, Bynoe, and Meetsims.

In addition to the Cocaine Riot series, Chinx — real name Lionel Pickens — remained a prominent member of French Montana’s Coke Boys collective via a series of hard-hitting drops, including the Hurry Up & Die trilogy, Flight 2011 with Harry Fraud, and I’ll Take It from Here, the last of which contained the runaway hit “Feelings.” Tragically, Chinx’s life was cut short in 2015 after he and an associate were found shot in his hometown of Queens, NYC. He was only 31 years old. Months after his passing, the world would receive his debut LP, Welcome to JFK, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Top Rap Albums and Independent Albums charts. Press play on Cocaine Riot 7 below.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie teams up with G-Eazy for "MVP" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart publicly address recent backlash for Black sperm donor comments

By Cierra Jones

  /  05.12.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

NBA YoungBoy is back with his latest 'Richest Opp' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  05.12.2023

Fendi P teams up with Ceez NeckMusik for 'Sumin To Smoke To' project

By Jon Powell

  /  05.12.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

13 iconic hip hop mothers who are the epitome of love, loyalty and light

By Jon Powell

  /  05.12.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Baby Tate and Saweetie link up for "Hey, Mickey!" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Lil Durk and J. Cole put summer on notice with "All My Life" and Twitter says message received

By Cierra Jones

  /  05.12.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

Moneybagg Yo announces release date for 'Hard 2 Love' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Ice Spice reveals she owns her masters and has full creative control over her music

By Chris Malone Méndez

  /  05.11.2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023

Big Gipp says ATL artists with biggest impact are Outkast, Jeezy, T.I., Future & Lil Baby

By Vayda Sorel

  /  05.11.2023

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.11.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: "I think that was a mistake"

By Angel Saunders

  /  05.11.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada's Concordia University

By Angel Saunders

  /  05.11.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Twitter is ready for "The Ice Age" as Ice Spice lands the cover of 'Billboard'

By Angel Saunders

  /  05.11.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Listen to Deante' Hitchcock's new album 'Once Upon A Time'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Studio Sessions | Dcember Moon tells the stories behind unreleased songs from Nelly, Coi Leray and Lute

By Keith Nelson Jr

  /  05.11.2023

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.11.2023
