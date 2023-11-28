DDG has been a popular figure for nearly a decade, growing his fan base on his YouTube channel with viral videos, challenges, and music. After dropping out of college, the then-rising star’s career continued to soar. He signed a deal with Epic Records in 2018 before creating his own label, ZOOTED MUSIC.

DDG’s biggest song to date is his collaboration with Blueface called “Moonwalking In Calabasas (Remix),” which went double platinum this year. While the multihyphenate’s career is steadily evolving, the Michigan native’s love life is also thriving, as he’s dating Grammy-nominated Disney princess Halle Bailey.

In this exclusive interview with REVOLT, DDG discusses teaming up with boohooMAN recently, his relationship with social media and making sure he’s not consumed by online opinions, what drew him to Bailey, and more. Read below.

How did the boohoo collaboration come about?

Even before the deal came along, I’ve always been a fan of boohoo. I had went on a trip with boohoo to Mexico and it was an influencer trip, which was fun. I liked their whole team, and I noticed they were doing a lot of deals with artists, so it made sense to lock in with them.

What is unique about the collection and how does it represent the DDG brand?

I wanted to make it something that isn’t too left field – my style is different from others, but I wanted to create something that everyone could wear. The uniqueness is the variety of things you can wear… Anyone can wear my collection and feel comfortable. It’s edgy, straightforward, great quality, and it’s an overall great look.