DDG has been a popular figure for nearly a decade, growing his fan base on his YouTube channel with viral videos, challenges, and music. After dropping out of college, the then-rising star’s career continued to soar. He signed a deal with Epic Records in 2018 before creating his own label, ZOOTED MUSIC.
DDG’s biggest song to date is his collaboration with Blueface called “Moonwalking In Calabasas (Remix),” which went double platinum this year. While the multihyphenate’s career is steadily evolving, the Michigan native’s love life is also thriving, as he’s dating Grammy-nominated Disney princess Halle Bailey.
In this exclusive interview with REVOLT, DDG discusses teaming up with boohooMAN recently, his relationship with social media and making sure he’s not consumed by online opinions, what drew him to Bailey, and more. Read below.
How did the boohoo collaboration come about?
Even before the deal came along, I’ve always been a fan of boohoo. I had went on a trip with boohoo to Mexico and it was an influencer trip, which was fun. I liked their whole team, and I noticed they were doing a lot of deals with artists, so it made sense to lock in with them.
What is unique about the collection and how does it represent the DDG brand?
I wanted to make it something that isn’t too left field – my style is different from others, but I wanted to create something that everyone could wear. The uniqueness is the variety of things you can wear… Anyone can wear my collection and feel comfortable. It’s edgy, straightforward, great quality, and it’s an overall great look.
Who are some of your fashion heroes? Who inspires your style?
That’s a great question. I wouldn’t say I have any fashion heroes, but I get inspired by the environment and what’s going on in the world. In fashion, we’re leaning more towards edgy fashion like ripped jeans, so I just like to be creative and go off of what I’m feeling. I want to be someone else’s fashion hero.
Content is key and you’re no stranger to that world. How has your content evolved since your early YouTube days?
It’s evolved a lot. I have a lot of different things that are going on in my life that are easy to make content about — like, it’s different aspects that have been elevated. My purpose with my content is to show people you can make it from nothing, and I’m at a point now where I have something to show for it.
You have an interesting relationship with social media. How would you describe it?
It’s a love and hate relationship because sometimes I would like my privacy. I feel like people perceive me off of a clip they see of me instead of meeting me in person, so that’s the only downside. I inspire and motivate people, so that’s the main focus and it’s a great job.
As a public figure, scrutiny comes with the territory. How do you maintain your mental health and make sure you aren’t consumed by social media users’ comments?
I noticed it never translates to real life and it’s an internet thing. If you turn off your phone or log off of social media, you don’t receive that same type of hate. I never had anyone come up to me in person and tell me they don’t like me or approach me in a negative way in real life. When I’m on the internet, it’s work and it’s a part of the game, and I don’t take it to heart too much.
People have been criticizing the current state of music. How do you handle those critiques? Does it fuel you to create music that leaves an impact?
Sometimes I take the criticism and use it to my advantage – I don’t necessarily blow off the people who criticize my music or what I do; I take it as advice. There is a reason someone is saying it — so I can make [my music] better. It motivates me to go harder honestly.
It’s no secret you’re dating one of music’s best vocalists, Halle Bailey. Does she listen to your records prior to release? What have been her critiques, if any?
She always hears my music before it comes out, especially if it’s anything concerning her, or [something] people might take as involving her or about her… She hears it before it releases. She usually lets me rock out, but she’s good when it comes to the background elements of a record, so she may tell me to add a background in different parts of the songs. So because I’m not a singer like her, I take her advice.
For Halloween, you and Halle dressed up as Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston as well as Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur in Poetic Justice. Whose idea was it to recreate those iconic moments?
That was 100 percent her. I’ve never been the Halloween type of dude. It was something she wanted to do and I felt it was a cool bonding moment for us. Last year, we did [Avatar] and I got my whole body painted for her, so it’s becoming a trend [and] you never know what we may be next year. It’s fun and something new for me. She wanted to dress up and I said let’s do it.
Your relationship is going strong despite some fans expressing negative opinions. How do you block out the noise?
We don’t really pay attention to any of that to be honest – it’s the internet, it’s Twitter, and they aren’t real people to me, personally.
What is it about Halle that drew you toward her and keeps you locked in?
We’re best friends. We’re surprisingly very alike and we can kick it. She’s very fun and a funny person — because humor and personality is a big thing for me. We can not act like boyfriend and girlfriend — which we do because we display PDA and stuff — but beyond that we can chill and that’s the best part.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Sexyy Red unveils new visual for "Free My N**ga"
11 ASAP Rocky lyrics that exude confidence
Conway The Machine connects with Wun Two for "Cosca"
Jennifer Lopez announces 'This Is Me... Now' album
Trending
Walmart has everything you need for the tech enthusiast on your shopping list
Check out our gift guide that highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds in time for Black Friday.
5 things you need to know about the 2023 Billboard Music Awards
“REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue counts down the top five moments from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, including surprising wins, historic firsts, and dope performances. Sponsored by Amazon.
Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicks off at Central State University
On Oct. 10, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University.
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour visited Mississippi Valley State University
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour made its final stop at Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) and left a lasting impact on students and alumni alike.
Walmart has the home essentials for everyone on your holiday shopping list
Below, our gift guide highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds for anyone in need of a home refresh.
Walmart continues HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour during lively Virginia State University stop
After unveiling their state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University, Walmart brought the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to Virginia State University (VSU) on Oct. 13.
Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour brings attention and wisdom to North Carolina Central University
On Oct. 17, Walmart brought the third stop of the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to North Carolina Central University (NCCU).
Groovey Lew on hip hop style, Johnell Young's industry secrets, BGS salon's wig mastery and more | 'Black Girl Stuff'
Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
From city lots to lush gardens: The power of urban farming with Karen Washington
This is the inspiring story of Karen Washington, a pioneering urban farmer who has been revolutionizing urban spaces by transforming them into vibrant community gardens and educational hubs. Sponsored by State Farm.
Investing in stocks in a recession | 'Maconomics'
Host Ross Mac provides useful advice for preparing your personal finances in the event of a recession. He emphasizes the importance of budgeting properly, building an emergency fund, and maintaining discipline when investing.
Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”
“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.
Lauren London sparks conversation on how Black parents unintentionally give kids negative outlook on money
At the live taping of “Assets Over Liabilities” at REVOLT WORLD, Lauren London opened up about how witnessing the financial decisions adults made during her childhood fueled her outlook on money.
Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling
“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.
Halftime Report | Professional athletes who've dropped rap albums
From Master P to Chris Webber, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Deion Sanders, Damian Lillard and more, these athletes got bars. Check out our list here!
Machel Montano opens up about life as a child star, new music, and exciting business moves
In an exclusive interview with REVOLT, Machel Montano dove into his musical journey, childhood stardom, and an exciting new chapter in business.
Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances
“I have those conversations with my son about abundance,” Lauren London said at REVOLT WORLD.