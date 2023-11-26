Hip hop and fashion have always gone hand-in-hand. From streetwear to high fashion, the two can be synonymous with one another, which is why it comes as no surprise that hip hop royalty like Jim Jones has used his love for style to leave just as much of an influence on the culture as his music.

During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, the Harlem native brought his popular “Drip Report” show to the big stage to give the rundown on current events, new music, and, of course, his swag.

“It’s been pretty dope checking out all of the panels and the game people have been giving as well,” Jones said backstage at the event. “There’s a lot of different things we’ve been learning, a lot of people mingling, chopping it up with gamers. Just an overall great experience.”

In attendance alongside his longtime friend and fellow founding member of The Diplomats, Freekey Zekey initially revealed that it was hard to pinpoint what conversation stood out to him the most, but ultimately landed on Jones’ “Drip Report” as one of his favorites from the weekend.

“Everywhere we went, everyone who spoke, allowed us to learn all sorts of knowledge, but if I absolutely had to choose, it would be the one where Jim was out there showing off the fashion … as you can see, right now, he’s looking drippy, ya dig?” he joked.

For Jones, fashion goes far beyond just the clothes that you wear. It also has the potential to define one’s character. That’s why he jumps at any chance to throw on something dope. What’s more, the “Fly High” emcee admits being fashionable is ingrained in his DNA.

“I define my character and I believe a lot of people get to express their ways through their fashion, through their aesthetic, on an everyday basis,” Jones explained. “Every day is a different mood for me, so I never know what I might be feeling in terms of what I’m putting on, but hopefully it’s gonna be something fly.”