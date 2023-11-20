Photo: Jeremychanphotography/Contributor via Getty Images and Todd Kirkland/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  11.20.2023

Rod Wave is extending an olive branch to Boosie Badazz following threats of a lawsuit.

Over the weekend, Boosie took to social media to send a warning to those who have sampled his music without proper authorization. Specifically, the message was sparked by Rod Wave’s Nostalgia standout “Long Journey,” which interpolates the Baton Rouge veteran’s own song of the same name.

“Rod Wave ain’t the only one. Y’all better do y’all research. I done got paperwork on the way. Lot of people, it ain’t just Rod Wave,” Boosie explained to followers during a livestream. “I love when they do that s**t. They be giving my flowers. I be liking that s**t when I hear it. It’s just you gotta compensate me too. It’s a business.”

Not long after, Boosie doubled down his stance in a lengthy Twitter post. “How is it foul? It’s business and you know that,” he wrote. “You ain’t gon’ do that to no other major label without conpensation then with they splits. Why do it to a n**ga you looked up to? You expect me to take my kids’ publishing? Get the f**k out of here, stop playing victim, my n**ga. Is you gon’ sample No Limit, Bad Boy, Cash Money, So So Def, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, or Prince word-for-word for free? No.”

Earlier today (Nov. 20), Rod Wave shared a response of his own, and he’s clear that he’s only trying to work with Boosie to the best of his ability. “Man, this s**t got to stop, man. You don’t gotta sue no n**ga like me, man, I’ma pull up. F**k you talkin’ ’bout suing me? I hope that ain’t what he said,” the XXL Freshman alum explained. “I’ll pull up on you, bro, tell me a number. Tell me a real number, though. I’ma pull up and make sure you’re straight.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Boosie Badazz
Rap
Rod Wave

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Snoop Dogg reveals that his latest "give up smoke" message was for a stove advertisement

By Jon Powell
  /  11.20.2023

Check out the sales projections for Drake's latest 'Scary Hours' drop

By Jon Powell
  /  11.20.2023

Ludacris opens up about being minimized as a hip hop legend

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.20.2023

ASAP Rocky says "making children" is his best collaboration with Rihanna

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.19.2023

11 rappers to follow on TikTok

By Vayda Sorel
  /  11.19.2023

Timbaland gives an update on his hair transplant: “Don’t say I didn’t tell you"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.19.2023

Lil Durk responds to Donald Trump's criticism of Chicago's crime rates: "It's violence everywhere"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.19.2023

Memphis Bleek says he can outrap JAY-Z: "I'm just nicer than him"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.18.2023

15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in

By Elijah Watson
  /  11.18.2023

Russ' Georgia home was reportedly burglarized

By Jon Powell
  /  11.18.2023

50 Cent no longer facing criminal charges in mic-throwing incident

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.18.2023

Tyler, The Creator clears up recent comments about the state of music journalism

By Jon Powell
  /  11.17.2023

Check out 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne's 'Welcome 2 Collegrove' album

By Jon Powell
  /  11.17.2023

E-40 talks 'Rule of Thumb' album, working with B.G. and more in new interview

By Jon Powell
  /  11.17.2023

Young Dolph's partner expresses frustration with case surrounding his death two years later

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.17.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Snoop Dogg reveals that his latest "give up smoke" message was for a stove advertisement

By Jon Powell
  /  11.20.2023

Check out the sales projections for Drake's latest 'Scary Hours' drop

By Jon Powell
  /  11.20.2023

Ludacris opens up about being minimized as a hip hop legend

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.20.2023

ASAP Rocky says "making children" is his best collaboration with Rihanna

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.19.2023

11 rappers to follow on TikTok

By Vayda Sorel
  /  11.19.2023

Timbaland gives an update on his hair transplant: “Don’t say I didn’t tell you"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.19.2023

Lil Durk responds to Donald Trump's criticism of Chicago's crime rates: "It's violence everywhere"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.19.2023

Memphis Bleek says he can outrap JAY-Z: "I'm just nicer than him"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.18.2023

15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in

By Elijah Watson
  /  11.18.2023

Russ' Georgia home was reportedly burglarized

By Jon Powell
  /  11.18.2023

50 Cent no longer facing criminal charges in mic-throwing incident

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.18.2023

Tyler, The Creator clears up recent comments about the state of music journalism

By Jon Powell
  /  11.17.2023

Check out 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne's 'Welcome 2 Collegrove' album

By Jon Powell
  /  11.17.2023

E-40 talks 'Rule of Thumb' album, working with B.G. and more in new interview

By Jon Powell
  /  11.17.2023

Young Dolph's partner expresses frustration with case surrounding his death two years later

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.17.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

Walmart has everything you need for the tech enthusiast on your shopping list

Check out our gift guide that highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds in time for Black Friday.

By REVOLT
  /  11.10.2023
Interest

Netflix’s ‘Rustin’ is a riveting tale of activism and acceptance

In the 60th anniversary year of the March on Washington, the film Rustin emerges as a captivating narrative detailing the untold story of Baynard Rustin, the visionary civil rights activist behind the 1963 march.

By Felipe Patterson
  /  11.13.2023
Black Girl Stuff

Groovey Lew on hip hop style, Johnell Young's industry secrets, BGS salon's wig mastery and more | 'Black Girl Stuff'

Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.

By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
News

André 3000 explains how trying to force writing raps feels "inauthentic"

The Outkast legend spoke to ‘GQ’ about his debut album, ‘New Blue Sun.’

By Jon Powell
  /  11.16.2023
Bet On Black

Boss ladies rule | 'Bet on Black'

On this all-new episode of “Bet on Black,” the judges hear pitches from three businesses run by Black female founders: Fourth Phase, 3rd Eye View, and Tubby’s Taste. Eunique Jones Gibson (CEO, Culture Brands and The Happy Hues Company) mentors the group. Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  11.07.2023
Social Justice

Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”

“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.

By Aria Bell
  /  10.11.2023
News

Lauren London sparks conversation on how Black parents unintentionally give kids negative outlook on money

At the live taping of “Assets Over Liabilities” at REVOLT WORLD, Lauren London opened up about how witnessing the financial decisions adults made during her childhood fueled her outlook on money. 

By Aria Bell
  /  10.26.2023
Interest

Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling

“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  11.03.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70

Kendrick Lamar’s creative agency, pgLang, teams up with Converse for a second collab with a surprise twist.

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.06.2023
News

Jeezy reveals traveling and living in Japan as a kid motivated him to get out the hood

“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it…” Jeezy said. 

By Aria Bell
  /  10.27.2023
Interviews

Davido opens up about finding happiness after family tragedy and working with Latto

“There is a time for everything… I am so grateful right now for the support and love I’ve received,” Davido told REVOLT in this exclusive interview. Read up!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.01.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Joey Badass on why he believes Black love is key to our progression as a people

“I’m an advocate for our Black nation and the progression of that,” Joey Badass told us at the inaugural REVOLT WORLD. 

By Shanique Yates
  /  11.03.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Professional athletes who've dropped rap albums

From Master P to Chris Webber, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Deion Sanders, Damian Lillard and more, these athletes got bars. Check out our list here!

By Nasheena Quick
  /  11.01.2023
News

YG reveals that he wants to collab with Bruno Mars

During his “Big Facts” live taping at REVOLT WORLD, YG opened up about his dreams like never before, which include a collab with the one and only Bruno Mars.

By Aria Bell
  /  10.30.2023
News

Ari Fletcher reveals she doesn’t want to rekindle her friendship with Jayda Cheaves

“No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the social media sensation said on the topic of Jayda Cheaves while filming “Caresha Please” live at REVOLT WORLD.

By Aria Bell
  /  10.13.2023
News

Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances

“I have those conversations with my son about abundance,” Lauren London said at REVOLT WORLD. 

By Aria Bell
  /  11.06.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes