Rod Wave is extending an olive branch to Boosie Badazz following threats of a lawsuit.

Over the weekend, Boosie took to social media to send a warning to those who have sampled his music without proper authorization. Specifically, the message was sparked by Rod Wave’s Nostalgia standout “Long Journey,” which interpolates the Baton Rouge veteran’s own song of the same name.

“Rod Wave ain’t the only one. Y’all better do y’all research. I done got paperwork on the way. Lot of people, it ain’t just Rod Wave,” Boosie explained to followers during a livestream. “I love when they do that s**t. They be giving my flowers. I be liking that s**t when I hear it. It’s just you gotta compensate me too. It’s a business.”