Rod Wave is extending an olive branch to Boosie Badazz following threats of a lawsuit.
Over the weekend, Boosie took to social media to send a warning to those who have sampled his music without proper authorization. Specifically, the message was sparked by Rod Wave’s Nostalgia standout “Long Journey,” which interpolates the Baton Rouge veteran’s own song of the same name.
“Rod Wave ain’t the only one. Y’all better do y’all research. I done got paperwork on the way. Lot of people, it ain’t just Rod Wave,” Boosie explained to followers during a livestream. “I love when they do that s**t. They be giving my flowers. I be liking that s**t when I hear it. It’s just you gotta compensate me too. It’s a business.”
HOW IS IT FOUL?ITS BUIZNESS N YOU KNOW THAT .YOU AINT GO DO THAT TO NO OTHER MAJOR LABEL WITHOUT COMPENSATING THEM WITH THEY SPLITS‼️WHY DO IT TO A NIGGA YOU LOOKED UP TOO. U EXPECT ME TO LET U TAKE MY KIDS PUBLISHING GTFOH STOP PLAYING VICTIM MY NIGGA IS U GO SAMPLE NO LIMIT…— Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 20, 2023
Not long after, Boosie doubled down his stance in a lengthy Twitter post. “How is it foul? It’s business and you know that,” he wrote. “You ain’t gon’ do that to no other major label without conpensation then with they splits. Why do it to a n**ga you looked up to? You expect me to take my kids’ publishing? Get the f**k out of here, stop playing victim, my n**ga. Is you gon’ sample No Limit, Bad Boy, Cash Money, So So Def, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, or Prince word-for-word for free? No.”
🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤💐💐💐💐💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/SOOMtI8shZ— RodWave (@rodwave) November 20, 2023
Earlier today (Nov. 20), Rod Wave shared a response of his own, and he’s clear that he’s only trying to work with Boosie to the best of his ability. “Man, this s**t got to stop, man. You don’t gotta sue no n**ga like me, man, I’ma pull up. F**k you talkin’ ’bout suing me? I hope that ain’t what he said,” the XXL Freshman alum explained. “I’ll pull up on you, bro, tell me a number. Tell me a real number, though. I’ma pull up and make sure you’re straight.”
