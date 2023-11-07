Rod Wave’s lyrics may be imbued with an emotional maturity that belies his age, but it wasn’t too long ago that the rapper’s core fan base wasn’t old enough to legally drink. DJ Magik helped usher him into entertaining adult audiences, even as he was still getting to know the enigmatic MC.

“It takes a little minute for Rod to open up to you. Rod don’t talk too much. Rod’s to himself and a loner. We’d be riding in the Sprinter together. He is in the seat behind me, and we probably say five words to each other,” DJ Magik told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” DJ Magik explained how he introduced Rod Wave to one of his first adult crowds, his theory about why the artist jumped off a balcony during a show, and how they grew their bond on the road. Read the exclusive chat below.

How did you first connect with Rod Wave?

That’s a crazy story (laughs). When I first found out about Rod, he was actually on a hit record called “Get That Bag” with 9lokkNine. They were promoting that song quite heavily. I was in the network of promoting at a club in a venue in Fort Lauderdale called Vegas Cabaret. I was promoting that record heavily, and then I reached out to Rod’s team to tell them, “Hey, that record buzzing. I see y’all got a teen party going down here in Fort Lauderdale. What I got to do to get y’all to slide over to the adult party afterward?” Rod’s manager, Uncle Dee, was suspicious about it, saying, “Rod doesn’t know about the grown folks’ events yet because he’s still doing the teen parties.” I told them, “Nah, listen. This is part of my situation. It’s my birthday bash, and I’m pushing it. I know if I put Rod on it, it will be big. He just got to be ready for it.” He said, “We’re gonna see what we can do.” He procrastinated a little bit on me, but he told me he was going to get him here for the after-party. That party is how me and Rod originally met.

At what show did you first deejay for him?

FAMU Homecoming in 2019. His DJ, Fizzum Fade, is his cousin and my right-hand man. At the homecoming, we had complications with the sound system hooking up to his laptop. So, I said, “I’ll DJ. I’ll lock in my computer right now because I got all the music that he’s going to play. Let me just holla at Rod and see what songs he wants to do, and I’m going to line them up, and then me and Rod are going to do the show.” It was 2:30 [a.m.], and the club closed at 3 [a.m.]. The connection I had with the crowd already brought that energy out of Rod. He was already nervous as s**t because it was grown folks, and he didn’t know how they were going to respond to him. But when he noticed that response, he said, “Damn, they f**king with me heavy.” I said, “Yeah, I told you.” That show happened in September. After that show ended, me and Uncle Dee had a phone call, and he said, “The way you put that s**t together, you did the whole show and came through for Rod. His cousin is doing his thing right now, but we need him to learn from a mainstream DJ because he was just starting himself. It was his first time really deejaying because Rod put him in that position. Rod is going on tour with Kevin Gates in two months, and he needs a DJ.”

I told him I was making a lot of money with my club situation. I was booked for homecoming in Tallahassee the following month. I ended up being in Tallahassee at the same time [Rod] was in Tallahassee. His team wanted me to deejay his homecoming show. So, I gave my DJ event to another DJ, and I jumped on that one because I knew I could impress Rod’s team again and see what we were going to do this time. Now, we’re dealing with 3,000 people in the club versus Vegas Cabaret’s 600 people. The crowd was singing all his music word for word without Rod singing a word. We looked at each other like, “Hey, bro, they’re performing for me.” So, he got hyped with the crowd. The crowd got hyped with us, and we just turned that s**t up.