On Friday (Sept. 15), Rod Wave unveiled his fifth studio LP, Nostalgia, an 18-song effort with a couple of assists from 21 Savage and TikTok star Sadie Jean. The album was led by the singles “Fight the Feeling,” “Call Your Friends,” “Come See Me,” and “Boyz Don’t Cry.”

Just before Nostalgia‘s arrival, fans were treated to a music video for “Checkmate,” a BeatsByTrain, ​camm, and FRAXILLE-produced cut that sees the Floridian talent reflecting on heartbreak while showing appreciation to loved ones for helping him succeed.

“Lost in my feelings, running out of love, sometimes, I get in my feelings when codeine in my blood, most times, I be trippin’, reminiscin’ ’bout us, but I gotta stand on business, 10 toes no matter what, you know life is like a chess game, gotta think it through, gotta make your next move your best move, and what’s happenin’, Uncle Dee? I probably never could repay you, helped me chase my dream, found my dream and went major… so many war wounds, so many nights all alone, God blessed a child that could hold his own…”

The visual for “Checkmate” brings viewers into Rod Wave‘s roller coaster lifestyle and shows him making moves all over the country. Along with his crew, the XXL Freshman alum enjoys a pool day, kicks back on a private jet, spends time with his twin daughters, and much more.

According to Hits Daily Double, Nostalgia looks to be Rod Wave’s third consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with a projected 130,000 to 140,000 album-equivalent units sold, which would knock Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS down from the top spot. It would also make Nostalgia the third-biggest rap debut of 2023 behind Travis Scott’s UTOPIA and Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape. Press play on Rod Wave’s latest tunes and aforementioned clip below.