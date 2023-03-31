Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

If there’s one thing Rod Wave knows how to do extremely well, it’s putting his raw emotions into a record with ease. Today (March 31), the Florida-raised talent did just that with his latest single, “Fight The Feeling.” The release is a follow-up to recent singles like “Got It Right” and “Break My Heart.” On the new song, he croons about having to live life while you’re hurting inside:

“Heart is still broken but she’s in denial, she need her grandmama to watch her child/ Her make-up covers up a broken smile, you’re livin’ on lies, hurtin’ inside but she’s outside/ So get your hair did, put your clothes on, tell the DJ to play your song/ Tryna fight the feeling, But she never finished healing, now you in the middle of the club, trying not to cry to a love song/ In the middle of the club, trying not to cry to a love song, woah”

Back in August 2022, Rod Wave shared his highly anticipated Beautiful Mind album, a 24-track offering that saw features from Jack Harlow and December Joy. The “Heart On Ice” singer spent the forth quarter that year out on the road for his “Beautiful Mind Tour.” The journey kicked off on Nov. 11 and wrapped up on Dec. 21 in Seattle. The tour also features Toosii and Mariah The Scientist as his openers.

Prior to Beautiful Mind was 2021’s SoulFly, a 19-song album with a single guest appearance from Polo G. Wave grabbed his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with SoulFly thanks to 130,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week. A few months later, he circled back to reveal an official deluxe version equipped with new collaborations with Kodak Black and Lil Durk.

Be sure to press play on Rod Wave’s brand new “Fight The Feeling” single down below.

 

 

