By DJ First Class
  /  11.18.2022

Late last year, soul-trap titan Rod Wave briefly worried his burgeoning fanbase. A snippet of “Nirvana,” which features lines like “made plenty money, wrote my will, my kids is good,” posted to his Instagram page had fans concerned that the Florida rapper was struggling with his mental health. Wave quickly shut down the internet frenzy, telling fans the track was intended as a suicide prevention song and in no way reflected his real life. In an Instagram story, he wrote he was “happy asf and in the studio” working on his next album. Beautiful Mind, he promised on social media, would be his “last sad” album. Today (Nov. 18), Rod Wave follows up the LP with his new EP Jupiters Diary: 7 Day Theory.

This highly anticipated project further shows how dope Rod Wave really is and puts his artistic skill on display. Jupiters Diary: 7 Day Theory shows every element that contributed to Wave’s rapid ascension to the top of his genre: The interplay between his vocals and verse, the bitter honesty that he describes his early life experiences with, and his skill for turning any sample – no matter how well-known – into his own trap-soul style. Much like his hero, Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates, Wave seems poised to keep his place in the genre while consistently finding commercial success — even if from now on he’ll be less sad.

Equipped with eight tracks, Rod Wave tackles this EP solo and it came at the perfect time seeing as though he just started his nationwide tour with Toosii and Mariah The Scientist. Yes, he will be performing records from his Beautiful Mind album, but fans might be in for a surprise with some live performances of songs from the new EP.

Check it out now!

