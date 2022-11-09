Last week, Mariah The Scientist unveiled her latest single “Bout Mine,” a WondaGurl-produced effort that sees the singer begging someone for a reconciliation:

“Feelin’ lost, feelin’ nervous, and I know I don’t deserve this, what’s it cost? ‘Cause I want you back, babe, goin’ out sad lately, blockin’ my call, don’t tempt me, promise, I won’t let you forget me, I remind you every time, you a vibe but you done lost your f**kin’ mind, I said I want you bad, hope everybody in here knows that I won’t hesitate to crash…”

“Bout Mine” was also accompanied by a matching visual that Mariah directed alongside Cam Busby. The cinematic clip shows the “Always n Forever” talent storming into a record label office building while carrying a baby. She eventually reaches a conference room, surprising both her significant other and a woman that he was having an affair with. After handing her baby over to an associate and ordering everyone else out of the room, Mariah proceeds to destroy everything in sight. Somehow, things manage to get even more toxic before the video comes to an end.

Last year, Mariah The Scientist liberated her sophomore studio LP, RY RY WORLD, a 10-song body of work with additional assists from Lil Baby and Young Thug. Back in March, she kept her fans fed with the EP Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission, a collection of unreleased cuts. More recently, she teamed up with Dess Dior for the Earl On The Beat-backed “Stone Cold,” an infectious cut that’s full of questions for the artists’ love interests:

“Said that you a freak, tell me, is it true? Wanna see the receipts, baby, can you follow through? Take me up out these jeans, won’t you f**k me in a booth?”

Check out Mariah The Scientist‘s video for “Bout Mine” below.