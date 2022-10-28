Back in March, Mariah The Scientist dropped off her Buckles Laboratories: The Intermission EP, a four-track body of work that housed her viral “Spread Thin” hit. Today (Oct. 28), the Atlanta-bred singer returns to share “Bout Mine,” a sultry new single that arrived just in time for her birthday week. On the track, Mariah sings about a sticky situationship over some production courtesy of WondaGurl and FORTHENIGHT:

“Feelin’ lost, feelin’ nervous and I know I don’t deserve this/ What’s it cost? ‘Cause I want you back, babe, goin’ sad lately/ Blockin’ my call, don’t tempt me, promise, I won’t let you forget me, I remind you every time/ You a vibe but you done lost your f**kin’ mind, oh, oh, I, I-I said I want you bad (I want you bad)/ Hope everybody in here knows that I won’t hesitate to crash/ Bet you know how I’m, I bet you know how I’m comin’ and even if it takes all night (Takes all night)”

The “Always and Forever” singer dropped off her last album, RY RY WORLD, back in 2021. That body of work saw appearances from Young Thug and Lil Baby across 10 total tracks. Currently, she is on the road with Rod Wave as the opening act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour.”

In a previous interview with REVOLT, Mariah shared the details about how Tory Lanez first discovered her on SoundCloud. “He got a friend who knows my friend Beija,” she recalled. “She was playing music for him I guess, then he went and played it for Tory. He DM’ed me. Once I met him, he showed me how to record myself. Took me on a tour and I recorded the entire Master project on the tour bus.”

Be sure to press play on Mariah The Scientist’s brand new “Bout Mine” single down below.