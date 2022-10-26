Within the last few weeks, a viral TikTok trend took over the app where users recap their crazy year over a sped-up version of “Spread Thin” by Mariah The Scientist. Though the song came out back in March, the Atlanta-bred singer appreciated the recent love on the track so much that she decided to drop its official music video yesterday (Oct. 25). The new visual is an ode to the TikTok trend as her lyrics play over various vlog clips of the year she has had so far:

“And I cannot trust you, and I’m forced to let you go/ That’s what spreadin’ thin on us do, hate to see you lose control/ Now I must spend all my time, thinkin’ of all your lies and cover ups/ You’re switchin’ up on everyone who loves you (baby, you’re the reason) but that doesn’t stop the show/ And I think you should know that, baby, you’re the reason/ You always think the only one who needs any attention is you”

Along with the release, Mariah made sure to acknowledge her supporters that were singing along to the song way before it went viral. “Shout out to my fans that were riding [for] this s**t before TikTok! I made that video for you, inspired by everyone sharing what their year was like to my song,” she wrote on Twitter.

Mariah dropped off her last album, RY RY WORLD, back in 2021. That body of work saw appearances from Young Thug and Lil Baby across 10 total tracks. The “Spread Thin” singer is currently on the road with Rod Wave as the opening act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour.” Also recently, she hopped on Dess Dior’s single titled “Stone Cold.”

Be sure to press play on Mariah The Scientist’s brand new music video for “Spread Thin” down below.