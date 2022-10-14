Last month, Dess Dior shared her brand new Raw EP. She prepped fans beforehand with well-received tracks like “Rich and Raw” and also dropped off accompanying visuals for “It B**ch (Freestyle)” and “Nann H**.” Today (Oct. 14), the Georgia-based artist returns to release her swift follow-up, a brand new single titled “Stone Cold.” The offering boasts an assist from Mariah The Scientist and production courtesy of Earl On The Beat. On the song, Dior and Mariah go back and forth with their lyrics about calling men out:

Said he callin’ from Atlanta, say he miss me, well, well, well/ Guess he better send that private out to get me, expect this to be a long cold winter/ You f**kin’ with a stone cold sinner, f**kin’ with me, you got no regrets/ F**kin’ on me, know I do it best, f**kin’ on you, only want the neck/ I know how it goes, say he fall in love every time he kiss me, well, well, well/ And you always right on time, that’s what gets me (Gets me)

In related news, Dior is currently starring in the new “Impact ATL” show on BET+ alongside Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, and Lakeyah. The original series highlights some of Atlanta’s influential entrepreneurs and artists. Dior can also be heard as a featured artist on recent tracks like “Cap Ain’t Nothing” by Karlae and “Gold Digger” by Kidd Kenn.

Mariah The Scientist dropped off her last project, RY RY WORLD, back in 2021. That project saw appearances from Young Thug and Lil Baby across 10 total tracks. The “Spread Thin” singer is currently on the road with Rod Wave as the opening act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour.”

Be sure to press play on Dess Dior’s brand new “Stone Cold” single featuring Mariah The Scientist down below.