Photo: “Stone Cold” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  10.14.2022

Last month, Dess Dior shared her brand new Raw EP. She prepped fans beforehand with well-received tracks like “Rich and Raw” and also dropped off accompanying visuals for “It B**ch (Freestyle)” and “Nann H**.” Today (Oct. 14), the Georgia-based artist returns to release her swift follow-up, a brand new single titled “Stone Cold.” The offering boasts an assist from Mariah The Scientist and production courtesy of Earl On The Beat. On the song, Dior and Mariah go back and forth with their lyrics about calling men out:

Said he callin’ from Atlanta, say he miss me, well, well, well/ Guess he better send that private out to get me, expect this to be a long cold winter/ You f**kin’ with a stone cold sinner, f**kin’ with me, you got no regrets/ F**kin’ on me, know I do it best, f**kin’ on you, only want the neck/ I know how it goes, say he fall in love every time he kiss me, well, well, well/ And you always right on time, that’s what gets me (Gets me)

In related news, Dior is currently starring in the new “Impact ATL” show on BET+ alongside Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, and Lakeyah. The original series highlights some of Atlanta’s influential entrepreneurs and artists. Dior can also be heard as a featured artist on recent tracks like “Cap Ain’t Nothing” by Karlae and “Gold Digger” by Kidd Kenn.

Mariah The Scientist dropped off her last project, RY RY WORLD, back in 2021. That project saw appearances from Young Thug and Lil Baby across 10 total tracks. The “Spread Thin” singer is currently on the road with Rod Wave as the opening act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour.”

Be sure to press play on Dess Dior’s brand new “Stone Cold” single featuring Mariah The Scientist down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Dess Dior
Mariah The Scientist
Singles

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REVOLT's "Caresha Please" & "Drink Champs" win 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards & more

Quavo and Takeoff drop a new album and BET honors the best in hip hop ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Isaac Hayes III founded Fanbase, a platform where users earn money via digital currency and more

The son of the late great musician, Isaac Hayes III is creating his own financial-wealth ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
Social Justice

Black man who was wrongfully detained by mask-less cop tests positive for COVID-19

Jamar Mackey tested positive for Coronavirus just five days after a Virginia Beach police officer ...
By Tamantha
  /  12.30.2020
REVOLT Summit

Rizza Islam: A Black millionaire who can’t speak the truth is a rich slave

Rizza Islam called out those who “don’t get no damn respect because [they] sacrifice [their] ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.12.2022
View More