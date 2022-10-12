Last month, Dess Dior shared her brand new Raw EP. The project is equipped with eight tracks and remained featureless to ensure her talent is front and center. The Georgia-based artist prepped fans with well-received singles like “It B**ch (Freestyle)” and “Rich and Raw.”

Yesterday (Oct. 11), Dior returned with her latest offering from the EP, the official music video for “Nann H**.” The new Terrius Mykel-directed clip sees the “Don’t Play” rapper spending a day out with her friends at a lit block party as they dance on cars and pour drinks for each other until the sun goes down. On the song, Dior shows off her sassy flow:

Man, you don’t know nann h**, stop playin’ h**/ Trippin’ I don’t want your man, though, you a fan h**, broke b**ch out your spot, I heard you was f**kin’ in the bando/ I’m just sayin’, though, I done heard ’bout you, b**ch you ain’t low/ Ex think he close, said he miss that s**t, like duh, you don’t know nann h**s/ No dubs, boy, I need all hunnids, I’ma take that d**k don’t run from me

Dior first started releasing music back in 2020. That year saw her drop off a good amount of releases, including singles like “Rich B**ch” and “No Hook” and also the Definition of Dess EP. Since then, she also dished out a few strong guest features on tracks like “Cap Ain’t Nothing” by Karlae and “Gold Digger” by Kidd Kenn.

In related news, Dior is currently starring in the new “Impact ATL” show on BET+ alongside Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, and Lakeyah. The original series highlights some of Atlanta’s influential entrepreneurs and artists.

Be sure to press play on Dess Dior’s brand new music video for “Nann H**” down below.