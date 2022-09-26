Photo: ‘Raw’ EP cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.26.2022

Over the weekend, Dess Dior shared her brand new Raw EP. The project is equipped with eight tracks and remained featureless to ensure her talent is front and center. The Georgia-based artist prepped fans with well-received singles like “It B**ch (Freestyle)” and “Rich and Raw.” On the latter track, she set the tone for the body of work with her confident bars about keeping it real:

I’m rich and raw, man, tell me why these n***as flaw? (These n***as flaw)/ I just bought a Richard yesterday and still ain’t take it out (Ooh), two milli on my left wrist, that’s what it cost me (Cost me)/ Say you ain’t gon’ spend that s**t, lil’ b**ch, that’s where you lost me (Ha)/ Sorry, I just like to brag, I like to pop my s**t (Pop my s**t), and I’m sorry if I hurt your feelings, you can suck my d**k (Suck my)/ Oops, I mean just lick my clit (Clit), my excuse is I’m that b**ch

Dess Dior first started releasing music back in 2020. That year saw her drop off a good amount of releases, including singles like “Rich B**ch” and “No Hook” and also the Definition of Dess EP. Since then, she also dished out a few strong guest features on tracks like “Cap Ain’t Nothing” by Karlae and “Gold Digger” by Kidd Kenn.

In an interview from earlier this year, Dior provided an update about how she’s feeling in regards to her journey as an artist. “It’s an experience for me, seeing how far I’ve come and all my hard work pay off,” she said. “Atlanta influenced my music. It made me want to grow more as an artist. Seeing the hustle and drive everyone had around me, I had no choice but to go harder.”

Be sure to press play on Dess Dior’s brand new Raw EP down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ari Lennox surprises everyone with 'Away Message' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  09.01.2022

IDK surprises fans with new 'W13' two-pack

By Regina Cho
  /  08.29.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Dess Dior
EPs

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ari Lennox surprises everyone with 'Away Message' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  09.01.2022

IDK surprises fans with new 'W13' two-pack

By Regina Cho
  /  08.29.2022
View More

Trending
International News

South Africans call on Britain to return "stolen" diamond in Queen Elizabeth II’s sceptre

The diamond in Queen Elizabeth II’s sceptre is known as the Great Star of Africa ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.20.2022
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Serena Williams' boundless legacy leaves an indelible mark on tennis and beyond

The only time Serena Williams has ever stayed within the lines is on the tennis ...
By Nasheena Quick
  /  09.21.2022
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | Watching Alicia Keys taught D Smoke how to use songs to create moments

“Her show continually evolves,” D Smoke tells REVOLT in this installment of “Tour Tales.”
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  09.20.2022
REVOLT Summit

DJ Scream calls Atlanta to pull up to the REVOLT Summit this weekend: "That’s BIG FACTS!"

DJ Scream is urging Atlanta to come out and take advantage of all REVOLT Summit ...
By Sukii Osborne
  /  09.19.2022
View More