Over the weekend, Dess Dior shared her brand new Raw EP. The project is equipped with eight tracks and remained featureless to ensure her talent is front and center. The Georgia-based artist prepped fans with well-received singles like “It B**ch (Freestyle)” and “Rich and Raw.” On the latter track, she set the tone for the body of work with her confident bars about keeping it real:

I’m rich and raw, man, tell me why these n***as flaw? (These n***as flaw)/ I just bought a Richard yesterday and still ain’t take it out (Ooh), two milli on my left wrist, that’s what it cost me (Cost me)/ Say you ain’t gon’ spend that s**t, lil’ b**ch, that’s where you lost me (Ha)/ Sorry, I just like to brag, I like to pop my s**t (Pop my s**t), and I’m sorry if I hurt your feelings, you can suck my d**k (Suck my)/ Oops, I mean just lick my clit (Clit), my excuse is I’m that b**ch

Dess Dior first started releasing music back in 2020. That year saw her drop off a good amount of releases, including singles like “Rich B**ch” and “No Hook” and also the Definition of Dess EP. Since then, she also dished out a few strong guest features on tracks like “Cap Ain’t Nothing” by Karlae and “Gold Digger” by Kidd Kenn.

In an interview from earlier this year, Dior provided an update about how she’s feeling in regards to her journey as an artist. “It’s an experience for me, seeing how far I’ve come and all my hard work pay off,” she said. “Atlanta influenced my music. It made me want to grow more as an artist. Seeing the hustle and drive everyone had around me, I had no choice but to go harder.”

Be sure to press play on Dess Dior’s brand new Raw EP down below.