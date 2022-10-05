Mariah The Scientist is speaking out on Twitter against allegations that her music career has benefited from the fact that she is a light skin Black woman.

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), the 24-year-old singer said in a series of now-deleted tweets that she is aware of what colorism is and denies benefiting from it. “Needless to say, I am not oblivious to colorism. I am not a scapegoat for colorism,” she wrote. “I do not express or support prejudice or discrimination toward my own kind.”

In a second tweet, she said: “I truly wish that if u are going to shed light on colorism, shed it on those who embody it, those who are discriminatory, rather than trying to dim the light of those who share a common goal with you.”

Mariah then responded to Twitter user CANDYDRlP, who shared a clip of a video titled, “When your performances are bad, but you’re light skin: Mariah The Scientist” under a deleted tweet of the artist. “Y’all blaming me for colorism in the community when it’s literally a girl on the internet laughing at my performances and mocking me and my progression … The caption is literally … What is this doing to us???” she expressed.

She continued, “[Imagine] people posting videos of [you] learning how to ride a bike and skinning your knees and then for the rest of your cycling career, they say, ‘That b**ch can’t ride a bike. Look at this video from the second time she ever got on a bike.'”

A second Twitter commenter reacted to Mariah’s tweet, saying: “You having a successful career as a singer without being able to sing is a good embodiment of colorism.” The “Always n Forever” songstress replied to the tweet with, “B**ch, google colorism and ask yourself if I embody colorism. F**k out my face.”

Mariah then posted a screenshot of the definition of colorism and added a tweet saying: “B**ch said I embody colorism. What the f**k?”

She stated, “Y’all barking at me ’bout a systemic problem that is literally BUILT into my f**king DNA, a problem that I am against, making my career out to be villainous, like what the f**k be wrong wit’ y’all? B**ch told me [re-read] the definition and told me [that] I embody colorism. I am not prejudiced or discriminatory against brown-skinned people, [do you] mean my parents??? Like what? [You] want me to assume accountability for colorism, and I’m not [a] colorist. All I can do is support my people.” Since then, the singer has deleted all of these tweets.

In other Mariah-related news, the emerging artist has seen an incline upwards of 196 percent in U.S. on-demand streams for her single “Spread Thin,” according to Billboard. The song earned nearly one million additional streams last week as TikTok users synced it with videos reflecting on their personal stories of domestic violence.

The young vocalist responded to the popularity of her track on Friday (Sept. 30), tweeting: “Shoutout to everybody doing the Lord’s work, spreading Mariah The Scientist‘s music.” She added, “There is nothing more you can offer to an old situation except accountability and growth.”

A third tweet followed: “If these folks wanna cry [to] my song, let them.” Mariah concluded, “If I do a ‘how my year went’ to ‘Spread Thin,’ y’all gone be saying the same thing bout me.” You can read Mariah The Scientist’s tweets down below:

Shout out to everybody doing the Lord’s work, spreading Mariah the Scientist’s music 🌎 — Mariah The Scientist (@MariahScientist) September 30, 2022

There is nothing more you can offer to an old situation except accountability and growth — Mariah The Scientist (@MariahScientist) October 1, 2022

If these folks wanna cry 2 my song, let them 🥲 — Mariah The Scientist (@MariahScientist) October 1, 2022