Today (Mar. 11), Mariah the Scientist unveils her latest project Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission, which sees four melodic jams and production assistance from K Rain, bluejetta, Taurus, Yo Benji, and more. One immediate track that stands out is “Church,” which was originally released in 2018 as a part of the well-received debut EP To Die For. The track sees Mariah singing about her and a love interest falling into their own world:

“All these people in this room but I think they only see the two of us, can’t you blame ’em? Excuse us, can we get through? Now I’m talking like we famous, maybe it’s this music that’s got me in the groove, of the moment, we should frame it, I’m shifting your mood and you describe it like a flower when it blooms but you just can’t explain it, but you take me to the sun and the moon, then back to earth, you’ll be the preacher, I’ll be the pew, take me to church…”

Last year, Mariah liberated her sophomore studio album RY RY WORLD, a 10-song body of work that saw a couple of assists from Lil Baby and Young Thug — the latter who appeared on “Walked In” and, with the aid of an accompanying clip this past January, helped to spark some relationship rumors with his ATL counterpart.

In a recent interview with REVOLT, Mariah the Scientist opened up about how she connected with Tory Lanez, which ultimately led to her signing to his One Umbrella imprint:

“He found me. He got a friend named who knows my friend Beija. She was playing music for him I guess, then he went and played it for Tory. He DMed me. Once I met him, he showed me how to record myself. Took me on a tour, I recorded the entire Master project on the tour bus. On his tour bus, crazy right?”

Press play on Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission below.