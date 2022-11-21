Back in August, Rod Wave shared his highly anticipated Beautiful Mind album, a 24-track offering that saw features from Jack Harlow and December Joy. Last Friday (Nov. 18), he decided it was already time to treat fans with some more tunes and released Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory. “Couldn’t [decided] what song to drop so [I’ll just] give y’all an EP this month,” he said prior to its arrival.

Over the weekend, the Florida-born artist shared his latest offering from the new project, the official music video for “Got It Right.” The Dre Beas-directed visual flips between scenes of Wave performing for packed crowds, cruising around the city in luxury cars, and more. On the song, he sings about the things he has dealt with on his way to achieving success:

“I put the city on my back, like a motherf**kin’ quarterback, chasing after paper, I don’t care ’bout where the party at/ In the Rolls dolo, gettin’ loaded off a party pack, heard my dawg was hatin’ and I could’ve caught a heart attack/ Say I did her wrong, but I still say she started it, had my childish ways, either way you where my heart is at”

Currently, the “Heart On Ice” singer is out on the road for his “Beautiful Mind Tour.” The journey kicked off earlier this month on Nov. 11 and will wrap up on Dec. 21 in Seattle. The tour also features Toosii and Mariah The Scientist as his openers.

Prior to Beautiful Mind was 2021’s SoulFly, a 19-song album with a single guest appearance from Polo G. Wave grabbed his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with SoulFly thanks to 130,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week. A few months later, he circled back to reveal an official deluxe version equipped with new collaborations with Kodak Black and Lil Durk.

Be sure to press play on Rod Wave’s brand new music video for “Got It Right” down below.