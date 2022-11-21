Photo: “Got It Right” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  11.21.2022

Back in August, Rod Wave shared his highly anticipated Beautiful Mind album, a 24-track offering that saw features from Jack Harlow and December Joy. Last Friday (Nov. 18), he decided it was already time to treat fans with some more tunes and released Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory. “Couldn’t [decided] what song to drop so [I’ll just] give y’all an EP this month,” he said prior to its arrival.

Over the weekend, the Florida-born artist shared his latest offering from the new project, the official music video for “Got It Right.” The Dre Beas-directed visual flips between scenes of Wave performing for packed crowds, cruising around the city in luxury cars, and more. On the song, he sings about the things he has dealt with on his way to achieving success:

“I put the city on my back, like a motherf**kin’ quarterback, chasing after paper, I don’t care ’bout where the party at/ In the Rolls dolo, gettin’ loaded off a party pack, heard my dawg was hatin’ and I could’ve caught a heart attack/ Say I did her wrong, but I still say she started it, had my childish ways, either way you where my heart is at”

Currently, the “Heart On Ice” singer is out on the road for his “Beautiful Mind Tour.” The journey kicked off earlier this month on Nov. 11 and will wrap up on Dec. 21 in Seattle. The tour also features Toosii and Mariah The Scientist as his openers.

Prior to Beautiful Mind was 2021’s SoulFly, a 19-song album with a single guest appearance from Polo G. Wave grabbed his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with SoulFly thanks to 130,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week. A few months later, he circled back to reveal an official deluxe version equipped with new collaborations with Kodak Black and Lil Durk.

Be sure to press play on Rod Wave’s brand new music video for “Got It Right” down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Check out KANIS' latest visual for "Supernova"

By Jon Powell
  /  11.18.2022

Digga D pays homage to Chief Keef with new freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  11.18.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Rod Wave

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Check out KANIS' latest visual for "Supernova"

By Jon Powell
  /  11.18.2022

Digga D pays homage to Chief Keef with new freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  11.18.2022
View More

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White and Lorenzo Lewis on uncensored music, The Confess Project and more | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Jack White talks uncensored artistry while ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.17.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' unsurprisingly dominates the box office and much more

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office domination! We chat about the impact of the film ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.18.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy's Senior Advisor Corey Jacobs talks the Gift of Chess initiative and how the game can change lives

We talk to Corey Jacobs about the Gift of Chess initiative, which aims to expand ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.18.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Impactful | 'Bet on Black'

With only one round of the season two “Bet on Black” competition left, Black entrepreneurs ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2022
View More