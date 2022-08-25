Earlier this month, Rod Wave unveiled his highly anticipated Beautiful Mind album, a 24-track offering that sees features from Jack Harlow and December Joy. Yesterday (Aug. 24), the Florida-bred artist returned to share a brand new acoustic version of “No Deal” from the project. The intimate clip gives fans a look into a 3 a.m. studio session in Malibu, CA as Wave soulfully sings about staying true to himself no matter how hard life gets:

Thinkin’ about my life and how far a n***a came, thinkin’ about my life and mistakes a n***a made/ Steady duckin’ the reaper, everybody got a day (Grrah), hopefully, I’ll be ready for it (Yeah, yeah), I told ’em my dreams, they ain’t believe this/ I can’t lie, even I couldn’t have seen this, I just was on the bus stop, gettin’ high out of my brain/ Headphones in, listenin’ to Kevin Gates sayin’, ‘shooting star, shooting star’

Rapper with a pistol, that made me a shooting star, now we all across the globe, three hundred thousand dollar shows/ We wasn’t ‘posed to get this far, this s**t so crazy how these h**s tryna plot on me (Tryna plot on me)/ These n***as hatin’, want my spot, sendin’ shots at me, know I f**k with Sosa, Ghetto, Spec and Tee

Prior to this project was last year’s SoulFly, a 19-track album with a single guest appearance from Polo G. Rod Wave grabbed his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with SoulFly thanks to 130,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. A few months later, Rod Wave circled back to reveal an official deluxe version equipped with new collaborations with Kodak Black and Lil Durk.

Be sure to press play on Rod Wave’s brand new acoustic rendition of “No Deal” down below.