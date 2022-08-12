Rod Wave is for sure a fan favorite these days and it is well deserved. He hasn’t been in the game long but within the five years he’s been active, the St. Petersburg, FL artist has been coasting so effortlessly to the top with every release. With almost all of his albums going platinum so far, Rod Wave is already in his own lane and doing exactly what works for him in the booth. There is no doubt that out of the newer generation of artists today, the 22-year-old is one of the few that stands out from his work ethic alone and that is something that will never go unnoticed. Today (Aug 12) Rod Wave gifts fans with his fourth studio album Beautiful Mind.

Rod wave got 24 songs on his new shit 🥹.. when yah see me by the water come get me — shiya (@Topic_Forever) August 11, 2022

About two months ago, Rod Wave delivered some news that quickly alerted fans world wide. As of June 13, he is done with the depressing music: “On my baby’s dis my last sad ass album I’m off dat jus wanna live happy travel get dis money,” he tweeted. Wave is ultimately known for his “Debbie Downer” music that a lot of people aren’t fans of, but it is good to see that he is switching gears this time around and moving forward. Beautiful Mind serves as the follow up to Wave’s 2021 album Soulfly (which is RIAA certified platinum as of July 26, 2022).

Laced with a total of 24 records, Rod Wave keeps his features to a bare minimum by only tapping on Jack Harlow and December Joy. After facing a number of delays in recent times, it is a beautiful thing to see Beautiful Mind see the light of day! Check it out now.