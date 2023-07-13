On Tuesday (July 11), Blxst dropped off a new single titled “child of GOD,” a self-produced offering that features an assist from Remble. As the title suggests, the inspirational collaboration is centered around utilizing your faith to persevere through any obstacles.

“Child of God, I’m defeatin’ all odds, lonely up top, yeah, I’d rather bring squad, I ain’t clocked out, yeah, I’m still on my job, yeah, yeah, still on my, I’m a child of God, I’m defeatin’ all odds, lonely up top, yeah, I’d rather bring squad, how could I hide when I’m really outside? Yeah, and I done seen it all above, the hate, the love, the fake handshakes, the genuine hugs, it is what it is, yeah, was what it was, I done really lost friends, that’s what success does, who I’m supposed to cry to, or try to?”

Back in March, Blxst liberated the EP Just For Clarity 2, which served as the sequel to 2021’s Just For Clarity. The 2023 release consisted of four songs and additional features from Mustard, Terrace Martin, Roddy Ricch, and Larry June. Prior to that, the South Central talent unveiled his official debut LP, 2022’s Before You Go, complete with 13 cuts and contributions from Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, Rick Ross, and Zacari.

In a past interview with REVOLT, the XXL Freshman alum opened up about how he wants his name and character to be perceived within the industry. “S**t, overall, of course, [I] want to be known for being a solid individual,” he said. “Aside from the music, standing on integrity. I want to leave a print in this music s**t. I don’t want to be another name, I want to be one of them ones.”

Press play on Blxst and Remble’s “child of GOD” single below.