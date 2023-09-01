Come Sept. 15, Rod Wave will bless the masses with his fifth studio LP, Nostalgia. The project will consist of 21 songs and is preceded by “Fight The Feeling” and “Call Your Friends,” both of which peaked at No. 7 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Today (Sept. 1), the Floridian talent delivered another drop from the forthcoming effort titled “Come See Me,” which is produced by Desirez and Gabe Lucas. In true Rod Wave fashion, the melancholy cut is centered around heartbreak and loss from failed relationships and past struggles.

“My momma told me to make it work, but Usher told me to let it burn, I used to see you call my phone and get butterflies, these days, my stomach turn, I don’t know why I think about you all the time, I was hopin’ this is love and you ain’t just down for the ride, tell me what could make a grown man lay down and cry? Maybe what he thought was real love, he watchеd die…”

“Come See Me” boasts a matching video that comes courtesy of Brett Arndt. In the short clip, the XXL Freshman alum delivers his rhymes from a high-rise condo before jumping off the balcony. Before hitting the ground, he wakes up from an apparent nightmare fueled by his intense emotions.

Back in August 2022, Rod Wave liberated Beautiful Mind, a 24-song body of work with a couple of assists from Jack Harlow and December Joy. That project became the rapper’s second consecutive No. 1 and fourth top 10 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 115,000 album-equivalent units sold during its debut. Beautiful Mind also crossed the platinum-certified mark. A few months later, Wave struck again with the featureless EP Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory. Press play on “Come See Me” below.