Boosie Badazz is ready to expand his family, but there’s a catch — he’s not looking for Mrs. Right but more of a Ms. Ready Right Now. The hilarious rapper took to social media to confide in his followers that he wants to go about the arrangement in the most no-strings-attached way possible.

“Y’all know I always need stuff,” he said during an Instagram Live before he came right out with his request. “I need a surrogate,” he stated matter-of-factly. “I need somebody to birth my baby and have nothing to do with the baby. I need a surrogate. I need somebody to point me in the right direction. Hit the number on the drop. I’m ready right now.”

The 40-year-old is already the proud father of eight biological children from various past relationships. “I got baby fever,” Boosie continued, though it is unclear what has inspired his desire for a new bundle of joy in his life, but at least one of his children is on board with having a new sibling in the house.

“Man, my daughter [is] ready to be a big sister — my 7-year-old — and I need a surrogate. So, that’s what I need right now. I need it ASAP. I need a surrogate. I got baby fever. You tryna birth my baby? Let’s get the paperwork done. I need a surrogate ASAP.”

“He so unserious even though I know he dead serious,” read one fan’s reaction to Boosie’s call to action. The shock and hilarity of it all led another person to write, “Not [he] coming to the internet for a whole UTERUS!” And more than a few were jokingly contemplating how much the “Wipe Me Down” rapper would be willing to shell out to bring his want to fruition.

At this point, others are hoping that his comical moments are getting the Mississippi native closer to landing his own reality show, with one person saying, “If Tubi don’t give this man a show.” But on a more serious note, Boosie has also added his name to the fight against gun violence. He made an impassioned plea to Vice President Kamala Harris following Quavo’s recent trip to the White House to address the growing epidemic.