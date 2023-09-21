Shortly after the news regarding Quavo and Kamala Harris’ get-together broke, Boosie Badazz got a hold of it and said he wants the chance to participate in gun violence prevention as well. The “Wipe Me Down” rapper took to his Twitter page to publicly request a meeting with the 58-year-old about what he can do to help make a change. “VP, I WANNA ADVOCATE FOR GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION ALSO!! CAN YOU USE ME TO SAVE SOME OF THE YOUNGER GENERATION THAT’S LOST?” Boosie began. “THESE KIDS WILL LISTEN TO SOMEONE THEY LOOK UP [TO], WHO HAD SIMILAR CHILDHOODS BEFORE THEY LISTEN TO [THEIR] OWN PARENTS!!”

The Baton Rouge native continued, “VP, I KNOW I CAN MAKE A CHANGE ‘CAUSE I’VE BEEN DOING IT ALREADY WHEN I TALK TO THE [TROUBLED] YOUTH. [BOOSIE’S] WORDS HIT DIFFERENT TO THE YOUTH. (Assistant) 205-215-7895. VP, PLEASE TAKE THIS INTO CONSIDERATION.”