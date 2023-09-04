Anger management is changing Boosie Badazz’s life! During an interview with TMZ that was published yesterday (Sept. 3), the former Concentration Camp member said the therapeutic program he’s been taking due to his recent arrest for gun possession has opened his eyes.

“I love anger management. I’m realizing that I used to be so angry,” he said during the interview. “My expectations were so high for people. I’m getting angry for wanting people to be exactly like me. Now I have lesser expectations for people. If you show me you’re not s**t when you hurt me, and I can see that you’re not shit, then I won’t be hurt.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, Boosie said that he is working as a mentor for kids in juvie. He revealed that he wants to make a positive impact on the kids from the hood with help from Freeway Rick Ross, who has been Boosie’s longtime mentor dating back to his time in prison. The pair are looking to write books due to the lack of children’s books given to the kids living in poverty or in situations that they grew up in.

As previously reported by REVOLT, last month, the Louisiana rap legend announced on social media that he had checked into anger management. “Today, I went [and] checked myself into anger management classes,” Boosie wrote in an Instagram post. “I didn’t want to go to a class with other people. I guess [because] [of] my pride — [and] that’s another thing he [said] I need to work on, lol — but my expectations got me messed [up]. Great session.”

“Man, I just left anger management. Bruh, that s**t was deep,” the “Wipe Me Down” rapper said in the corresponding video. He revealed that expecting too much from people is the root of his anger. “Finding out what makes me angry and s**t. My expectations bruh… I expect so much out of people, bruh — who never showed me loyalty, who never showed me none of that, bro. So I gotta take accountability for that, bro.”

He continued, “My expectations for people, bruh, getting me angry, bruh. Like, I’m finna cut a lot of people off, bro. My expectations, they too high for people, bruh. You know, I gotta learn to separate that s**t, bruh. That s**t was deep, bruh. That s**t was deep, bruh. I ain’t lying.”