Boosie Badazz recently took to social media to reveal that he’s checked himself into anger management classes.

“TODAY I WENT [AND] CHECKED MYSELF INTO ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASSES. I DIDN’T WANT TO GO TO A CLASS WITH OTHER PEOPLE. I GUESS [BECAUSE] [OF] MY PRIDE [AND] THAT’S ANOTHER THING HE [SAID] I NEED TO WORK ON, LOL, BUT MY EXPECTATIONS GOT ME MESSED [UP]. GREAT SESSION,” the “Wipe Me Down” rapper wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (Aug. 3).

“Man I just left anger management, bruh that s**t was deep,” Boosie stated in the corresponding video. He revealed that expecting too much from people is the root of his anger. “Finding out what make me angry and s**t. My expectations bruh… I expect so much out of people, bruh – who never showed me loyalty, who never showed me none of that, bro. So I gotta take accountability for that, bro.”

The Baton Rouge native continued, “My expectations for people, bruh, getting me angry, bruh. Like, I’m finna cut a lot of people off, bro. My expectations, they too high for people, bruh. You know, I gotta learn to separate that s**t, bruh. That s**t was deep, bruh. That s**t was deep, bruh. I ain’t lying.”