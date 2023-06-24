Boosie Badazz is ready to hit the streets as a free man again. The Louisiana native was released from a San Diego jail late Friday (June 23) after spending over a week behind bars in connection with his alleged possession of a firearm, which is illegal given his status as a convicted felon.

“I want to thank God. I got cherries on my knees [because] I prayed so much. My family, all the prayer warriors, everybody who came to San Diego to support me … BET, I need three tickets. I’ll go to [the] BET Awards, but I gotta go with my attorneys,” excitedly said the “Wipe Me Down” rapper in a video circulating social media.

He continued, “I’m back. That’s me,” as he plugged the release of his new album, First Day Back, which came out Friday. He then reiterated, “BET, I need three tickets. I need a haircut. Oh, man, I’m out of breath already. Boosie back!” One fan reacted to his video with a comment that read, “You can’t even be mad at him. [He] beat several murder cases [and] beat cancer. Let him be happy.” A second person commented, “I already knew Uncle Boosie was going [to] cut up when they let him out!” And a third person wrote, “He gave a speech like he accepted [an] award LMAO.”

Local news affiliate Fox 5 reported that Boosie pleaded not guilty to the gun possession charge on Thursday (June 22). He was released on a $100,000 bond after two judges previously denied it. Conditions of his release include undergoing regular drug testing, remaining in the United States, and avoiding all contact with his security guard, who was in the car when he was arrested. Boosie’s trial is scheduled to begin on July 28.

As previously reported, he was arrested on June 14 in connection with a May 6 traffic stop. The encounter with police occurred after they allegedly observed him with a handgun while on Instagram Live. When his vehicle was stopped, officers reportedly found a firearm. As shown below, on June 21, he called on his fans for support after claiming that racism and the “evil intentions” of the prosecution supported judges in barring his release despite his claiming to have paid his bond in cash.