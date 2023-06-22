Louisiana native Boosie Badazz is calling on his fans to pray and protest on his behalf outside of court in San Diego, California.

Last night (June 21), the 40-year-old artist alleged racism, revealing that the prosecution has reportedly refused to let him out of police custody despite a judge’s decision. According to Billboard, Boosie was granted a pre-trial release on a $50,000 bond at a hearing on Tuesday (June 20).

The decision came after police detained the rapper on June 14 in connection to a traffic stop on May 6, where officers allegedly found him with a firearm. Concerning the judge’s order for Boosie’s pre-trial release, prosecutors asked that it be placed on hold as they appealed the ruling. On Wednesday, the same magistrate judge denied the district attorney’s request. Boosie was set to be released on bond, but according to the “Swerve” performer, he is battling an injustice.

After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go. They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.

The prosecutor Mr. wheat looked at me singing Wipe Me Down,… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 22, 2023

“After the judge had granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount, the prosecution refused to respect the judge’s decision to let me go. They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community. The prosecutor, Mr. Wheat, looked at me singing ‘Wipe Me Down,’ wiped his shoulders, and shook his head with a look of evil in his eyes. This is total misconduct from a prosecutor. He is racist and has evil intentions,” Boosie wrote on Twitter. “Now, they filed an appeal asking another judge to keep me in prison. I need the people of San Diego outside the court tomorrow to protest the injustice that is being done to me.”

He continued, “I need all prayer warriors across the world to pray this Southern District of California [to] remove Mr. Wheat and this prosecution off my case. Even my attorneys have never seen nothing like this in their career. Help me fight this injustice and say a prayer for my freedom tomorrow.”