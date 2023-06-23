Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

The annual award show that honors Black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports, and philanthropy on BET is days away, and fans have one question — who’s the host?

On April 26, the network announced the 2023 BET Awards’ live return to Los Angeles, California on Sunday (June 25), on its channel. From then to now, nominees for different categories and performers have been announced, but not who will serve as the ceremony’s emcee. For the previous two years, award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson has hosted the show.

Before then, the MCs of the event included Amanda Seales, Regina Hall, Jamie Foxx, Leslie Jones, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and many more. On social media, eager viewers began to question if there will be a host for this year’s show. A user asked, “So, do the BET Awards have a host? Or is [it] just gonna be a free for all of [the] rappers performing?”

Other individuals began throwing out possible names of celebrities who could serve as the upcoming MC. One user suggested bringing back past host Mo’Nique, and another person proposed Lauryn Hill.

Another person proposed Madea, a bada** grandma, portrayed by Tyler Perry in a collection of movies, TV shows, and plays, as the host.

Meanwhile, fans can expect the event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop, a huge cultural milestone. “For five decades, hip hop has not only influenced American culture, but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime. From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honored to have always provided a platform for hip hop to thrive. We look forward to paying tribute to the pioneers and innovators as we amplify the new generation of hip hop artists like only BET can,” Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming, and music strategy at BET, said.

Check out how other Twitter users responded to questions surrounding the 2023 BET Awards host below:

Tags in this article:
Tags
Award Shows
Entertainment
R&B
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kyle The Hooligan unveils 'You Never Know, It Could Happen To You' project

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Doja Cat announces first headlining North American tour

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Lizzo is using her platform and fortune to give back to Black-led companies in honor of Juneteenth

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice take us to "Barbie World' in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Victoria Monét unlocks her inner animalistic side as she announces the release date for 'JAGUAR II'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Listen to Coi Leray's new album, 'COI'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Stormzy and Fredo team up in "Toxic Trait" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Young Thug unveils new album 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023

Queen Latifah to receive honors at upcoming Kennedy Center ceremony

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Peezy says surviving a home invasion forced him to recenter and refocus

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.22.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice deliver a snippet of "Barbie World" with Aqua ahead of its midnight release

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

GloRilla puts her own spin on Latto's "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Lil Tjay reflects on "June 22nd" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kyle The Hooligan unveils 'You Never Know, It Could Happen To You' project

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Doja Cat announces first headlining North American tour

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Lizzo is using her platform and fortune to give back to Black-led companies in honor of Juneteenth

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice take us to "Barbie World' in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Victoria Monét unlocks her inner animalistic side as she announces the release date for 'JAGUAR II'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Listen to Coi Leray's new album, 'COI'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Stormzy and Fredo team up in "Toxic Trait" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Young Thug unveils new album 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023

Queen Latifah to receive honors at upcoming Kennedy Center ceremony

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Peezy says surviving a home invasion forced him to recenter and refocus

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.22.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice deliver a snippet of "Barbie World" with Aqua ahead of its midnight release

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

GloRilla puts her own spin on Latto's "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Lil Tjay reflects on "June 22nd" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023
View More

Trending
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More