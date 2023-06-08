The BET Awards are right around the corner, and the nominations have been revealed ahead of the broadcast ceremony.

Today (June 8), BET announced this year’s nominees selected by the event’s voting committee. For the upcoming show, Drake leads the way with seven nominations. He is followed by Memphis artist GloRilla, who scored six, leading all female nominees.

After the publication unveiled the list, the rising star hopped on Twitter to share her excitement. “Six BET nominations this year,” the 23-year-old rapper wrote. In her follow-up tweet, GloRilla shared a screenshot of a passage from the outlet that mentioned her recent accolades. “I’m second behind Drake with da most BET nominations this year. Thank you, Lord, and thank y’all,” she added.

6 BET NOMINATIONS THIS YEAR 🥲🥲🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) June 8, 2023

I’m second behind DRAKE with da most BET nominations this year ❤️‍🔥🫶🏼thank you lord & thank y’all 🥹🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/sjkKXXauGg — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) June 8, 2023

Among the categories, GloRilla has an opportunity to win: Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great, Video Of The Year for “Tomorrow 2,” and Best Collaboration for her tracks with Hitkidd (“F.N.F. Let’s Go”) and Cardi B (“Tomorrow 2”). Throughout the June 25 live telecast, BET Awards will celebrate 50 years of hip hop. In April 2023, Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming, and music strategy at BET, spoke about the upcoming event.

“We are thrilled to be back in LA for BET Awards 2023 and to celebrate a huge cultural milestone – the 50th anniversary of hip hop,” she said in a statement. “For five decades, hip hop has not only influenced American culture, but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime. From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honored to have always provided a platform for hip hop to thrive. We look forward to paying tribute to the pioneers and innovators as we amplify the new generation of hip hop artists like only BET can.”