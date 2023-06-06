After Latto dropped “Put It On Da Floor” in April and its remix with Cardi B on June 2, some fans are hoping for a third — with GloRilla.

Thus far, the upbeat track with catchy puns has taken on a mind of its own. On TikTok, fans have taken Latto’s lyrics “Rip me out the plastic, I been actin’ brand new,” literal by recording themselves emerging from plastic bags.

When the Georgia-raised artist released the “Put It On Da Floor Again” remix, listeners also went wild. Even the Memphis artist shared her thoughts after working with Cardi on “Tomorrow 2.” “If Cardi don’t do s**t else, she gone slide on a mf beat. Go cousin,” GloRilla wrote on Twitter.

If cardi don’t do shit else she gone slide on a mf beat 😂😂🔥🔥🔥 go cousinnnnn @iamcardib — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) June 2, 2023

Now, there is a chance a second remix to Latto’s single will emerge in the future. After hearing the request from her fans, the 23-year-old rapper responded on social media. “I ain’t did a remix since I blew up. But da streets keep telling me to remix ‘Put It On Da Floor,’ and I think I’m finna listen. Dat mf too hard,” she tweeted. Shortly after, Cardi responded, “Do it,” to which GloRilla added, “Say less, cousin.”

In 2022, the rising star took the music industry by storm when her hit track “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd blew up online. At the 65th annual Grammy Awards, the track received a Best Rap Performance nomination. That summer, GloRilla signed with fellow rapper Yo Gotti’s CMG Records.

“I’ve put in years of hard work to get this point, and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG,” she told Billboard. “I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me, and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”