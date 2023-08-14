Boosie Badazz isn’t holding back once again. During an Instagram Live session with his fans Sunday (Aug. 13), the “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker claimed R. Kelly would’ve smoked Michael Jackson in a Verzuz battle. “Nobody got more hits than R. Kelly,” he said. “You gone’ have to put him in a Verzuz with Spotify. He would dog Michael Jackson.”

R. Kelly would smoke Michael Jackson in a Verzuz. Hit for hit, he would blow Michael Jackson, bro. R. Kelly” Boosie insisted before questioning who has more hits. “How many Michael Jackson songs you know and how many R. Kelly songs you know?” he continued. “How many Michael Jackson songs you know and how many R. Kelly songs you know,” the Baton Rouge native asked again. That nigga would smoke Michael, real talk. Aint nobody got more hits than Kellz. Y’all don’t wanna keep it real ‘cause he in the position he in.”

This is not the first time Boosie came to the disgraced R&B singer’s defense. Back in June of 2022, the 40-year-old rapper called for a lower sentence when R. Kelly was given 30 years following his 2021 conviction on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. “People getting 15/20 years for murder [and] he get 30,” Boosie tweeted after the Chicago native’s sentencing. “Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls [and] sexing them but he didn’t kill anyone [nor] aggravated rape anyone. [And] no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man. College professors get probation for this s**t.”

In a follow-up tweet, he continued, “Get this man some help [and] some jail time, but don’t give him a death sentence — 30 years. Maybe he can get out one day [and] warn these young girls about older predators [and] make a difference? But 30 years? Like, come on world.”