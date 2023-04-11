Cardi B is urging parents to take the necessary steps to protect their children after a controversial video involving the Dalai Lama and a young boy.

On April 9, a short clip began circulating on the internet of the 87-year-old having an inappropriate interaction with a child. In the video, the little boy approached the spiritual leader, asking for a hug. The Nobel Peace Prize winner agreed and hugged and kissed the kid.

Afterward, things seemed to have taken a different turn when the Dalai Lama pointed to his lips and said, “I think finally here also.” He then pulled the boy’s chin and kissed him on the lips. “And suck my tongue,” he said shortly after.

Dalai Lama apologizes for kissing a child on the lips and telling the boy to "suck my tongue" pic.twitter.com/Mc3GguqUDt — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 10, 2023

When the video received widespread attention online, many were outraged and appalled at what they saw. Even after the monk’s team apologized on his behalf, the 30-year-old rapper and others still took to social media to share their thoughts. The following day, Cardi B, a mother of two, used her platform on Twitter to tell parents to beware of predators.

“This world is full of predators,” she tweeted. “They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing [are] our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money and power, and our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

When a Twitter user attempted to start a debate with the New York native, Cardi B doubled down on her previous tweet, sharing how a conversation should go with children regarding their safety.

“From the time you start potty training your kids, you should tell them don’t let nobody touch your privates, enter the bathroom with you, and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy,” Cardi B continued.

I don’t gotta watch my words..I know exactly wat I mean from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates,enter the bathroom wit you and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy …You took one word to try to make debate …DRINK… https://t.co/CDFhsXeO9f — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

The “Bodak Yellow” artist then agreed with another Twitter user who co-signed Cardi B’s message and asked parents to “watch y’all kids” before thanking everyone for supporting her as she speaks on such a heavy topic.

Man I’m telling yall https://t.co/SnVBqYW9Cj — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023