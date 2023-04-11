Photo: Jemal Countess/GA / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Cardi B is urging parents to take the necessary steps to protect their children after a controversial video involving the Dalai Lama and a young boy.

On April 9, a short clip began circulating on the internet of the 87-year-old having an inappropriate interaction with a child. In the video, the little boy approached the spiritual leader, asking for a hug. The Nobel Peace Prize winner agreed and hugged and kissed the kid.

Afterward, things seemed to have taken a different turn when the Dalai Lama pointed to his lips and said, “I think finally here also.” He then pulled the boy’s chin and kissed him on the lips. “And suck my tongue,” he said shortly after.

When the video received widespread attention online, many were outraged and appalled at what they saw. Even after the monk’s team apologized on his behalf, the 30-year-old rapper and others still took to social media to share their thoughts. The following day, Cardi B, a mother of two, used her platform on Twitter to tell parents to beware of predators.

“This world is full of predators,” she tweeted. “They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing [are] our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money and power, and our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

When a Twitter user attempted to start a debate with the New York native, Cardi B doubled down on her previous tweet, sharing how a conversation should go with children regarding their safety.

“From the time you start potty training your kids, you should tell them don’t let nobody touch your privates, enter the bathroom with you, and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy,” Cardi B continued.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist then agreed with another Twitter user who co-signed Cardi B’s message and asked parents to “watch y’all kids” before thanking everyone for supporting her as she speaks on such a heavy topic.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ace Hood, Benny the Butcher, and Millyz reveal an "Uncomfortable Truth" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Tour Tales | Waka Flocka let the ancestors guide his Dreamville Festival performance

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.11.2023

Smino delivers new performance of "Ole A** Kendrick"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Lil Baby announces "It's Only Us Tour" with GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Metro Boomin, Future, and Don Toliver link up for “Too Many Nights” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Scar Lip declares "This Is New York" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I’ve been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

SL recruits KILLY for "Toronto"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Westside Gunn joins Conway the Machine in dual visual for "Quarters" and "Brucifix"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Lil Yachty shares gloomy new "Strike (Holster)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Check out Rae Sremmurd's latest visual for "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

NLE Choppa recruits Sexyy Red for new “S**t Me Out (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Tony Yayo credits Angel Reese for taking "You Can't See Me" dance to "a whole ‘nother level"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Cardi B
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ace Hood, Benny the Butcher, and Millyz reveal an "Uncomfortable Truth" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Tour Tales | Waka Flocka let the ancestors guide his Dreamville Festival performance

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.11.2023

Smino delivers new performance of "Ole A** Kendrick"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Lil Baby announces "It's Only Us Tour" with GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Metro Boomin, Future, and Don Toliver link up for “Too Many Nights” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Scar Lip declares "This Is New York" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I’ve been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

SL recruits KILLY for "Toronto"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Westside Gunn joins Conway the Machine in dual visual for "Quarters" and "Brucifix"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Lil Yachty shares gloomy new "Strike (Holster)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Check out Rae Sremmurd's latest visual for "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

NLE Choppa recruits Sexyy Red for new “S**t Me Out (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Tony Yayo credits Angel Reese for taking "You Can't See Me" dance to "a whole ‘nother level"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon on playing Michael Jordan’s parents in ‘AIR’

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” correspondent Kennedy Rue sits down with EGOT winner Viola Davis and ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More