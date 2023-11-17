Today (Nov. 17), André 3000 unveiled his debut solo LP, New Blue Sun, an 8-song body of work that was created through the use of wind instruments. Even as the album is devoid of any rapping, many are sharing positive responses to the release on social media.
“In line at Starbucks listening to New Blue Sun feeling like the main character in a Lifetime movie,” said Twitter user LinaMarieMusic. “People get so used to artists just putting out one kind of music and get closed minded. I respect André 3000 for challenging the community to absorb a different type of vibe.” Another user, BOUNCE_COMIC, compared the Atlanta star’s body of work to that of accomplished musicians Eric Dolphy and Alice Coltrane.
While the feedback remained upbeat, it wasn’t without some jokes thrown in for good measure. Houston hip hop veteran Paul Wall drew laughs by requesting a “screwed and chopped version” of the “flute album” to ride to. Another verified account simply asked followers if André was trolling.
As REVOLT previously reported, the Oukast talented opened up about why he hasn’t been creating the lyrical music that the fans are demanding from him. “Even now, people think, ‘Oh, man, he’s just sitting on raps, or he’s just holding these raps hostage.’ I ain’t got no raps like that,” he explained to GQ. “It feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way. I’m 48 years old.”
He continued, “Not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I gotta go get a colonoscopy.’ What do you rap about? ‘My eyesight is going bad’… My goal is, I wanna connect. I’m not talking about nothing I can’t connect with. It’s no use.”
Check out some additional tweets about New Blue Sun below.
Does anybody have a screwed and chopped version of Andre 3000 flute album? I need that asap for the slab— Paul Wall Voted 2023 Houston Zaddy (@paulwallbaby) November 17, 2023
I’m not gonna lie when I found out the André 3000 new album was not going to be a hip hop album but instead it’s a flute album I was a bit sad, but now listening to it, it’s got some chill flying lotus vibes and it’s got me like pic.twitter.com/KIkpQImX1n— UnRooolie ❼ (@unrooolie) November 17, 2023
Andre 3000 dropped for people like me who drive in silence on the road. This is a masterpiece, the chords, frequencies, melodies.— Michard (@OA8TRIP) November 17, 2023
*chefs kiss*
#Andre3000 is offering us more than bars. He is offering interruption, reflection, pathways to meditation and opportunities for imagination. And yes, to me, this is hip-hop. Why? Because Andre is hip-hop. Our culture remains deep as the rivers even as it twists and turns to…— Christopher Emdin (@chrisemdin) November 17, 2023
my therapist rescheduled today last minute. I'm so disappointed.— Justin L. Hunte 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) November 17, 2023
So I'm sinking into this new Andre3000. It feels like therapy.
Andre 3000 is a genius. He made a sleep album. Ppl gonna be streaming this shit for 8 hours a night forever.— ⚜️ (5-5) (@RobbBeaux) November 17, 2023
This new Andre 3000 is perfect music to fall asleep on a plane to. Which is a very important genre in my life.— Kevín (@KevOnStage) November 17, 2023
André 3000 is doing exactly what I want my favorite music legends to do: take the money, run away, explore new sounds, then share it when you feel like it.— David Leon Morgan (@DavidLeonMorgan) November 17, 2023
It’s such a gift to see an artist be free in pursuing their creative inclinations. #NewBlueSun
Nas & Andre 3000 both looking at Hip Hop at this point in their lives differently & that's ok. Neither one is wrong in their approach.✌🏽— TONYDaDome (@EnterDaDome) November 17, 2023
I feel like I should be meditating and doing yoga to Andre 3000’s Native Blue Sun album. As a matter of fact…OM 🧘🏽 pic.twitter.com/aM1dHceA7f— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) November 17, 2023
Mans made a gorgeous “study for the midterms” album. Love that for us, but can’t help but mourn the idea of the project we all actually wanted lol— Trone L. Dowd (@theloniusly) November 17, 2023
