Today (Nov. 17), André 3000 unveiled his debut solo LP, New Blue Sun, an 8-song body of work that was created through the use of wind instruments. Even as the album is devoid of any rapping, many are sharing positive responses to the release on social media.

“In line at Starbucks listening to New Blue Sun feeling like the main character in a Lifetime movie,” said Twitter user LinaMarieMusic. “People get so used to artists just putting out one kind of music and get closed minded. I respect André 3000 for challenging the community to absorb a different type of vibe.” Another user, BOUNCE_COMIC, compared the Atlanta star’s body of work to that of accomplished musicians Eric Dolphy and Alice Coltrane.

While the feedback remained upbeat, it wasn’t without some jokes thrown in for good measure. Houston hip hop veteran Paul Wall drew laughs by requesting a “screwed and chopped version” of the “flute album” to ride to. Another verified account simply asked followers if André was trolling.