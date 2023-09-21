Slim Thug is tired of Paul Wall getting all the love for going grey. The Houston rapper posted a selfie of himself flexing, sans his shirt, in a mirror. In the caption, he joked, “I don’t like how paulwallbaby going viral for looking good with grey hair, but nobody talking about me.”

He also opened up on Instagram Live, chatting with fans about everything from aging in the rap game to the importance of traveling and experiencing the world. Big Slim began by addressing the attention fellow Houston rapper Wall has received. Wall went viral after showing up in a TikTok video sporting a full head of grey hair. Fans gave him props for embracing his natural look. Thug humorously expressed his envy, noting that while he’s putting in the work at the gym and even dying his beard to avoid greys, it’s his “Grillz” counterpart who’s getting all the love.

“I’m just getting jealous now because I’m like d**n, I don’t want to be putting in the work and … Paul Wall is getting all the clout,” he remarked. After joking about that, he touched on a wide range of topics like his passion for travel. He spoke about the limited perspective many have due to never leaving their city or even their neighborhood.

“Traveling opens up your mind,” Slim Thug stated, urging his followers to explore the world and not get stuck in a routine. Additionally, the veteran emcee shared his upcoming travel plans, which include destinations like Hawaii, Japan, Korea, China, Thailand and Singapore.

The rapper’s message was clear: Life is short, and one should seize every opportunity to grow, learn and experience the world.

It’s a theme Slim touched on in Midlife Crisis, the album he dropped on Sept. 8, his 43rd birthday. The 13 tracks look back on the difficult times in life as well as the good.

As for Paul Wall, Slim Thug jokingly called him a silver fox and compared him to Burt Reynolds.