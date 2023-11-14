Today (Nov. 14), NPR Music published a new interview with André 3000, who used the platform to announce that he’s releasing a new album. Titled New Blue Sun, the Atlanta legend’s first official solo LP will mark his evolution as an artist who transcended the typical confines of hip hop music.

In the feature, André spoke on the upcoming project and the aid that he received from a couple of Odd Future alumni. “Once we started recording New Blue Sun, I think like three songs in I was like, ‘Oh, we got something,'” he said. “I remember I had maybe four songs, and I was just kind of testing it out ’cause I wanted to see how a younger audience would perceive it. I live in Cali now, so I reached out to [Tyler, The Creator] for him to check it out, and I went to his house.”

The Outkast talent continued, “So we’re sitting there, and Frank [Ocean] just happened to drop by. So it’s us three sitting there listening to these three songs, and I just kind of wanted to get an opinion. And it was just good for me to hear with somebody else.”