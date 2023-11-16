Today (Nov. 16), GQ published their first-ever “video cover story” with André 3000, who will be releasing his new album, New Blue Sun, this Friday (Nov. 17). During the half-hour exchange, the Atlanta star spoke on his 2014 tour as part of Outkast, his relationship with Big Boi, his approach to recording music and much more.

At some point, his otherworldly abilities as an emcee came up, which was made even more interesting thanks to the title of New Blue Sun‘s opening track, “I swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time.”

“I try all the time,” he said when asked about making rhymes in the studio. “I’m open to producers now, the young producers, and I get beats all the time. And people send me songs to get on remixes and stuff like that, but I don’t be knowing what to talk about most of the time.” Notably, his most recent rap appearance was on Killer Mike’s MICHAEL standout “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS.”